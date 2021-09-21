OUT-OF-CONTRACT Sydney young gun Jordan Dawson has nominated Adelaide as his home of choice for 2022.

AFL.com.au understands the 24-year-old made his decision on Tuesday afternoon.

Dawson earlier this month informed Sydney of his desire to return home to South Australia and met with both clubs last week.

A Crows fan as a kid, Dawson has made the decision to play under Matthew Nicks on a long-term deal.

Both the Crows and Swans will need to determine a trade outcome with the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period starting from October 4.

Dawson, a raking left-boot kick, finished third Sydney's best and fairest this season and was seen as one of the Swans' best young talents.

Starting the year at half-back, Dawson exploded as a wingman in the second half of the season and will bolster the Crows' ball use from next season.

The Crows hold picks 4, 23, 37, 59 and 63 in this year's NAB AFL Draft with pick 23 expected to form the cornerstone of the deal.