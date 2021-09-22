Sean Lemmens warms up before the round 22 clash between Gold Coast and Essendon at GMHBA Stadium on August 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast have locked away two important pieces for its future, with Sam Day and Sean Lemmens both signing contract extensions.

Day has signed on for another two seasons, while Lemmens will be with the Suns until at least the end of 2024 after signing on for three.

Gold Coast have also delisted untried rookie Aiden Fyfe after one year at the club.

Aiden Fyfe flies during a Gold Coast training session at Metricon Stadium on April 28, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Lemmens' new deal is a great reward for a fantastic season. The 26-year-old was moved to the backline as a permanent lockdown defender and flourished, playing 21 games and finished seventh in the club's best and fairest.

"I was really pleased to play some consistent football this season and am looking forward to continuing to bring my best in the years to come," Lemmens said.

Day is one of just three inaugural Suns remaining alongside co-captain David Swallow and key defender Rory Thompson.

Gold Coast's 2010 draftees (front L-R): Dion Prestia, David Swallow, Harley Bennell, and Sam Day. (Back) Josh Caddy and Tom Lynch. Picture: AFL Photos

Although the 28-year-old played just six games this season following knee and foot injuries, his impact is clear to anyone that watches the Suns closely.

When Day plays as a key forward that can back-up in the ruck, it helps developing Ben King enormously, keeping a strong defender accountable and taking some of the grunt work away from his younger teammate.

"I know my best football is still ahead of me and I’m determined to achieve success with this group we have together,” Day said.