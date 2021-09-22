Jaymie Graham when he was stand-in West Coast coach in round two, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

ASSISTANT coach Jaymie Graham appears poised to be unveiled as Fremantle's new forwards coach in the next 48 hours as the Dockers negotiate his clearance from West Coast.

Graham, who interviewed for the Collingwood position won by Craig McRae, has one year to run on his deal with the Eagles but has sought a move to continue his development as a prospective senior coach.

The Dockers had been seeking to progress talks with the 38-year-old for a number of weeks but understood the need for West Coast to approve any switch given his contracted status.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Gill's vaccination plan, Trac's mindset, Dogs' build-up Nathan Schmook and Cal Twomey with all the news from Perth in the build-up to the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final

Graham, who was farewelled at the Eagles' best and fairest, shapes as a straight swap for departed forwards coach David Hale, who has joined premiership teammate Sam Mitchell at Hawthorn.

There is also a vacancy at the Dockers' WAFL affiliate Peel Thunder, which could yet be filled by one of the club's existing assistant coaches, who are all under contract.

Graham has been a key lieutenant to West Coast coach Adam Simpson, leading the backline for the past two seasons. He was forwards from 2017 to 2019, mentoring the highly successful premiership attack in 2018.

He started his coaching career with St Kilda, spending two seasons as a development coach in 2012 and 2013 before joining the Eagles in a development role ahead of the 2014 season.

Jaymie Graham addresses the players during the 2020 round 18 clash between North Melbourne and West Coast at Metricon Stadium on September 17, 2020. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

In 2018, Graham filled in for Simpson for one match and led West Coast to a 51-point win against the Western Bulldogs when the senior coach was unavailable due to a family illness.

The former Eagle, who played 37 games for the club between 2005 and 2008, was approached to apply for the North Melbourne senior position won by David Noble.

The two-time WAFL premiership player with South Fremantle impressed during his application for the Magpies' vacancy.

The Eagles have already added two new faces to their coaching team to replace Graham and departed midfield coach Adrian Hickmott, who has joined the Hawks.

Jarrad Schofield has crossed from Port Adelaide to take up the head of strategy and stoppages role, while Matthew Knights has joined the club from Geelong and will be in charge of the midfield.