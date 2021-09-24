IF there is one thing the AFL Commission needs to do as part of its debrief ... THEN. Picture: AFL Media

IF ...

pick four, the Crows' first selection in the 2021 national draft, would be too great ...

THEN ...

pick 23, their second selection, is too small for use as trade negotiations with the Swans over the very promising Jordan Dawson. The deal will get done, but I can see this one dragging out for some time.

IF ..

the Lions were the dominant team of the noughties ...

THEN ...

no surprise several of the players who took the club to three flags have ended up as coaches. Voss (now in two separate stints), the Scott twins, Leppitsch and McRae. More Leigh Matthews legacy.

IF ...

I've recently used the words dysfunctional and rudderless to describe the Blues' board ...

THEN ...

I don't resile from that. But the appointment of Michael Voss is a very good one on so many levels.

IF ...

Jack Crisp secured the most Brownlow votes (11) for the Magpies last Sunday night ...

THEN ...

that was due acknowledgment of a fine season. Has on three occasions finished third in a Copeland Trophy count. Should win it this year.

IF ...

there was no great surprise about the win of Zach Merrett in this year's Crichton Medal ...

THEN ...

there was in the massive margin he had over the runner-up Darcy Parish, and also in Jake Stringer finishing fifth (Will Snelling third, Jordan Ridley fourth).

IF ...

Perth locals were told months ago that Freo and West Coast players would be competing against each other at Optus Stadium on Grand Final day ...

THEN ...

they would have had reason to party like it's 1999 (that's lyrics from a Prince song, for those who missed it). Those players will be going at each other, but in the 100m sprint, with Brayshaw, Henry, Ryan and Hughes up against Ryan, Petruccelle, Rotham and Cole.

IF ...

anyone thought Steve Hocking was going to ease his way into life as Cats CEO ...

THEN ...

they were massively mistaken. Scarlett, Enright, Knights out as assistant coaches. And plenty more changes to come.

IF ...

Stuey Dew finally takes the Suns into the finals in 2022 ...

THEN ...

there is no chance Clarko could be appointed to replace him. For Dew, that task is both daunting and exciting, and at the very least, it will force him to be brave with his game style.

IF ...

there's one thing the Giants need to do in the off-season ...

THEN ...

it is to leave no stone unturned in seeking to remedy their now-regular litany of injuries to key players in seasons of football. It has cost them greatly in the past six years.

IF ...

it is going to be a dramatically altered Hawks coaching structure in 2022 ...

THEN ...

the addition this week of Robert Harvey as a senior assistant will prove to be a masterstroke for Sam Mitchell.

He comes in and consolidates what is a promising, new-look Hawks coaching department ahead of season 2022. ?



Hear from our latest coaching addition, Robert Harvey. pic.twitter.com/8icZ8LZ3Se — Hawthorn FC (@HawthornFC) September 22, 2021

IF ...

big Maxxy gets to lift the 2021 premiership cup on Saturday night ...

THEN ...

the next trophy he will be lifting is the one bestowing legend status of the Melbourne Football Club Hall Of Fame. Barassi. Smith. Cordner. Ridley. Warne-Smith. Gawn. Maxxy belongs.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The making of Max, Clayton's motto, they created Harry: Gawn unplugged You may not barrack for the Demons, but find 15 minutes to watch this, and you'll wish Max Gawn played for your club

IF ...

it was Brown last year and Tarrant this year ...

THEN ...

it will probably be Cunnington next year. Good people and star footballers wanting to leave is not a good sign.

IF ...

pre-post Brownlow Medal favourite Ollie Wines left it bewilderingly late to think about a Brownlow Medal acceptance speech ...

THEN ...

like the true star he is, he still delivered when the time came. The notes scribbled by Power footy boss Chris Davies on the back of his own name card should be placed relatively prominently in the club's museum.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The hugs, the kisses, the speech: Wines takes 'Charlie' home Port Adelaide star Ollie Wines is crowned the 2021 Brownlow medallist

IF ...

David Astbury is a big loss ...

THEN ...

Robbie Tarrant is a massive in. Forget the age (33 early next season). Very astute recruiting.

IF ...

you want to know who would have polled most votes in a combined 2020 and 2021 Brownlow ...

THEN ...

it's a deadheat between Jack Steele and Trav Boak. Steele (20 last year and 26 this year, 46 in total), Boak (21 and 25). That's some serious polling for those two players.

IF ...

the Swans have signed Hayden McLean for another two years ...

THEN ...

that's a sound move. There are many bigger names and profiles on this list, but reckon there's a lot of upside for this 22-year-old bigman.

IF ...

this club hasn't already beaten itself up over not even making a finals series in a season in which the Toyota AFL Grand Final is being played on their deck ...

THEN ...

come Saturday evening when two interlopers go at it, it most certainly will have.

IF ...

Bont was unlucky not to have a prestigious medal draped round his neck last Sunday ...

THEN ...

he won't care one bit if he secures an equally prestigious one as best afield on Saturday. Reckon he will.

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

there is one thing the AFL Commission needs to do as part of its 2021 debrief ...

THEN ...

it is to broker more change to the Melbourne Cricket Club contract and ensure the Grand Final is taken away from the MCG every four or five years.