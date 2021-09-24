The 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final: Watch it LIVE on the AFL Live Official App. Picture: AFL Media

WELCOME to Grand Final Day LIVE and stay with us from start to finish as we bring you a super Saturday of streaming, LIVE events, plus the best and most comprehensive coverage in the land of the blockbuster game from Perth.

Our headline act will of course be a LIVE stream on the AFL Live Official App of the Toyota AFL Grand Final, starting at 5.15pm AWST/7.15pm AEST. But before that you will be able to watch LIVE the U19s Challenge match between Western Australia and South Australia from 3pm AEST.

Between these exciting games, be sure to catch our Grand Final Preview Show, classic Mini-Match vision of the finals, must-see, from-the-vault footage of the 1954 Grand Final, Mathew Lloyd's Top 20 Countdown of the best players of the season, interviews with Marcus Bontempelli and Max Gawn, plus more.

You can also watch the Toyota AFL Grand Final on Channel Seven and 7Plus. If you're outside Australia, you can catch the action on watchAFL.com.au.

>> SO STRAP YOURSELF IN, BROADCAST GUIDE BELOW

- 9am AEST - Grand Final Preview Show

- 9.25am AEST - Mini-Match: Melbourne v Brisbane QF

- 9.41am AEST - Mini-Match: Melbourne v Geelong PF

- 9.58am AEST - Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v Essendon EF

- 10.14am AEST - Mini-Match: Brisbane v Western Bulldogs SF

- 10.31am AEST Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs PF

- 10.47am AEST - Marcus Bontempelli interview

- 10.54am AEST - Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v Melbourne RD11

- 11.09 am AEST - Highlights: Melbourne v Western Bulldogs RD19

- 11.19am AEST - Extended Highlights: Footscray v Melbourne 1954 GF

- 11.54am AEST - Extended Highlights: Melbourne v Collingwood 1964 GF

- 12.14pm AEST - Dynasties: Stunning new documentary

- 1.07pm AEST - Matthew Lloyd's Top 20 Countdown

- 1.32pm AEST - AFL Countdown: The stat that points to Dees, Daisy's rare Norm call

- 1.53pm AEST - Highlights: Sydney v Western Bulldogs 2016 GF

- 2.05pm AEST - Grand Final Preview Show (REPLAY)

- 2.27am AEST - Trade Desk: Vic clubs would be mad not to take THIS Eagle

- 2.40pm AEST - The Greatest Showmen - Gary Ablett snr

- 2.47pm AEST - The Greatest Showmen - Michael Voss

- Damian Barrett interviews Max Gawn

- My Beautiful Perth: Drone footage of Optus Stadium

- Road to the Draft

- 3pm AEST: NAB AFL U19 Challenge Game, WA v SA

- Footy Feed