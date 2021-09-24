Andrew Embley will present the Norm Smith Medal at the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: Getty Images

The AFL wishes to advise the judges for the 2021 Norm Smith Medal.

Luke Hodge (Channel 7, Chairperson), Harry Taylor (ABC radio), Tania Armstrong (Triple M), Andrew Krakouer (NIRS and Yokayi Footy Show) and Callum Twomey (AFL.com.au) will be the five people to decide the best player in the Toyota AFL Grand Final.

As a reminder to all media, the Norm Smith Medal cannot be shared between two players.

In the event of a tie, the tie is broken as follows:

- Number of three votes received

- Number of two votes received

- If still unbroken, votes cast by the Chairperson will break the tie.