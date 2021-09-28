IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look ahead to the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period and join all the dots on football's big issues.
- A domino effect: One big move will spark many
- 'The Voss factor' will be profound at Carlton
- Sam Petrevski-Seton: 'Such an exciting talent to watch, and just hasn't come on'
- Richmond: 'They're going to go one more time, and it may be the last time'
- 'Had he not played for North Melbourne, I'm convinced Robbie Tarrant would have been a three or four-time All-Australian'
- This Cat has got the talent to replace Cerra, and he won't be short on confidence in thinking he can do that
- The big Hawk who would be be perfect for a club 'in the hitting zone'
In this episode ...
0:30 – The 'silly season' begins
2:24 – 'The Voss factor' at Carlton
4:11 – West Coast and Carlton's negotiations
6:45 – Richmond reload for another flag push
8:08 – How big a loss could Chol and Coleman-Jones be for Richmond?
9:07 – Essendon and Fremantle are well placed with their young talent
11:18 – What does the future hold for Jordan Clark?
12:51 – Port Adelaide's biggest on-field need
14:06 – What will the Giants' list strategy be?
15:55 – The chances of Hawthorn off-loading some experienced stars