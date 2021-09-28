Jordan Clark in action against Greater Western Sydney in round 21 on August 6, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look ahead to the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period and join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- A domino effect: One big move will spark many

- 'The Voss factor' will be profound at Carlton

- Sam Petrevski-Seton: 'Such an exciting talent to watch, and just hasn't come on'

- Richmond: 'They're going to go one more time, and it may be the last time'

- 'Had he not played for North Melbourne, I'm convinced Robbie Tarrant would have been a three or four-time All-Australian'

- This Cat has got the talent to replace Cerra, and he won't be short on confidence in thinking he can do that

- The big Hawk who would be be perfect for a club 'in the hitting zone'

In this episode ...

0:30 – The 'silly season' begins

2:24 – 'The Voss factor' at Carlton

4:11 – West Coast and Carlton's negotiations

6:45 – Richmond reload for another flag push

8:08 – How big a loss could Chol and Coleman-Jones be for Richmond?

9:07 – Essendon and Fremantle are well placed with their young talent

11:18 – What does the future hold for Jordan Clark?

12:51 – Port Adelaide's biggest on-field need

14:06 – What will the Giants' list strategy be?

15:55 – The chances of Hawthorn off-loading some experienced stars