Sam Petrevski-Seton reacts during the loss to Adelaide in round 15, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON has played Sam Petrevski-Seton out of position but he needs to work harder to make the grade at a second club, according to former list manager Stephen Silvagni.

Petrevski-Seton was sent to half-back for most of his 14 matches this season and was dropped multiple times as he battled to claim a role outside of his natural position in the midfield.

This year was the 23-year-old’s lowest games tally since joining the Blues at pick No.6 in the 2016 NAB AFL Draft when Silvagni was still the club’s list boss.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Dogs' ruck dilemma, rival clubs circle Saint, Roos' hands tied Riley Beveridge and Mitch Cleary answer trade questions live on the AFL's official Facebook page

"When we selected Sam we saw him as a mid-forward or a forward-mid. He's pretty much spent his time in the last two years down back," Silvagni told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"When he's been dropped to go back and play VFL he's played midfield and done well, then when he's been brought up he hasn't really played midfield."

>> LISTEN TO CONTINENTAL TYRES AFL TRADE RADIO FROM 7am-7pm AEST WEEKDAYS

As revealed by AFL.com.au, Petrevski-Seton requested a trade to join West Coast so he can return to his home state of WA.

But Silvagni believes Petrevski-Seton needs to get fitter to press his claims for a regular midfield role at a second club after failing to do so at the Blues.

"I wouldn't say he's elite in terms of his preparation. But I wouldn't say he's a poor worker," Silvagni said.

"There is certainly some stuff in his game that he has to clean up but he's only 23 years of age, still a baby, he should be coming into his prime."