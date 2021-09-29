Lachie Henderson is chaired off after his 200th game in round 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG defender Lachie Henderson has announced his retirement and untried category B rookie Stefan Okunbor has been delisted.

Henderson, 31, finishes his career on 206 games after 14 years in the AFL.

Originally drafted by Brisbane with pick No.8 in the 2007 NAB AFL Draft, Henderson was traded to Carlton after two years at the Lions before joining the Cats at the end of 2015.

His career appeared over at the end of 2019 when he was delisted, but he was offered a rookie lifeline and rejuvenated himself to play a further 35 games, including the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

Lachie Henderson goes for a run in round two, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

“Lachie has made a significant contribution since joining the club in 2016,” Geelong’s general manager of football Simon Lloyd said.

“He was a strong clubman and always focused on improving his teammates. Lachie could always be depended on and helped the club to the finals in each of his seasons with us."

Meanwhile, Okunbor has returned to Ireland after the years at the club.

“Stefan showed great desire and commitment to become a better player. He was limited by injury and the lack of games through the shutdown. He is now back in Ireland and we hope he can enjoy a successful Gaelic football career," Lloyd said.

The Cats have now made five list changes with Cameron Taheny and Ben Jarvis delisted and Josh Jenkins retiring.

Youngsters Jordan Clark and Nathan Kreuger appear destined to find new homes in Trade Period, while Charlie Constable will also assess his options.

Rhys Stanley, Brad Close, Gary Rohan and Zach Guthrie are all on the verge of new deals.