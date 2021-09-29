IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the latest trade new and join the dots on football's big issues.
- Alex Rance returns to the AFL but maybe not in the way we might have thought
- Is there more to this appointment than just coaching?
- Luke Beveridge and that Pearl Jam quote
- Bont wins his fourth B&F: We are witnessing greatness
- Why the recruitment of a cut Crow would be 'be a very Geelong thing to do'
In this episode ...
0:40 – Alex Rance's return to footy
3:25 – The impact Rance could have for Essendon
6:39 – Superstar Marcus Bontempelli wins his fourth best and fairest
8:43 – Why it's difficult to assess the Bulldogs' season
10:54 – The biggest concern for Bevo and the Dogs
14:23 – Patrick Lipinski will be a 'great pick up' for Collingwood
15:21 – The Adam Cerra trade
18:20 – Could Daniel Talia find a spot at Geelong?