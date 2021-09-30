Stephen Coniglio prepares to lead the Giants onto the field for the round three clash with Melbourne at Manuka Oval on April 4, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney list boss Jason McCartney insists the Giants have not spoken about trading Stephen Coniglio to an AFL rival as they weigh up the midfielder's future as club captain.

Coniglio's form has dipped since he was appointed skipper two years ago and he managed just seven games in 2021 as he battled ankle and toe injuries.

The 27-year-old midfielder has five years left to run on a massive contract reportedly worth about $1 million a season, and it has been suggested the Giants could attempt to offload him in order to relieve salary-cap pressure.



LISTEN TO CONTINENTAL TYRES AFL TRADE RADIO FROM 7am-8pm AEST WEEKDAYS

Originally from Western Australia, Coniglio has naturally been linked with a move to Fremantle, who are trying to build a list capable of playing finals.

Stephen Coniglio and partner Rebecca Demlakian during the Brownlow Medal at Crown Perth on September 19, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

"Fremantle haven't asked the question," McCartney told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio on Thursday.

"We've spoken to nearly all the clubs ... but it's not something we've discussed (and) it's not something another club's discussed with us."

McCartney indicated the Giants will not be major players in the Trade Period, which begins on Monday.

However, key forward Jeremy Finlayson has been given permission to explore his options as he seeks more family support after the birth of his first child.

Jeremy Finlayson tells his Greater Western Sydney teammate he was on during the round 13 draw with North Melbourne at Blundstone Arena on June 13, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

The 25-year-old recently met with Port Adelaide.

The Giants are unlikely to give up pick two in November's national draft despite some interest from clubs that are interested in moving up the order.



INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

"We've got pick two, we've got pick 13 and we've got an Academy player in Josh Fahey, who we like, out of Canberra," McCartney said.

"We might only have the three picks and that might be our list changes this year."