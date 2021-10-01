GEELONG'S thin ruck stocks could take another hit with Brisbane one of the clubs coming for Darcy Fort.

The 26-year-old Fort is considering his options after failing to break through for a game this season and playing only eight matches since making his debut in 2019.

Fort had issues with his right knee throughout the pre-season but even after returning to fitness the Cats preferred to play the versatile Rhys Stanley, Mark Blicavs and Esava Ratugolea in the ruck.

LISTEN TO CONTINENTAL TYRES AFL TRADE RADIO FROM 7am-8pm AEST WEEKDAYS

"Darcy, we're looking at opportunities for him. He's contracted so if Geelong say no, then they say no,” player manager and former Essendon star Scott Lucas told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"But if a club are open to a discussion elsewhere and it can work for both parties then we're always looking to explore."

When asked whether Brisbane might be a realistic option for Fort, his manager Lucas said, "There has been some interest".

"Rhys Stanley has signed an extension and we look at that pragmatically. Clearly they're pleased with what Rhys is doing," Lucas added.

"Darcy didn't play a game this year for Geelong, so therefore you do have a look around. There is still a fair bit of work to do but we're hopeful."