PATRICK Naish has had discussions with "a couple of clubs" as he searches for another opportunity after being discarded by Richmond.

The 22-year-old has been linked with Collingwood since former Richmond VFL coach Craig McRae took the reins at the Pies, but the midfielder is open to all offers and would consider a move interstate.

"We've spoken to a couple [of clubs], they've been pretty positive but it's fingers crossed at this stage as there is nothing set in stone," Naish told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"I feel like any club that is willing to give me the opportunity to play my game will be the right fit for me, that could be any club."

Naish joined the Tigers as a father-son selection in the 2017 NAB AFL Draft but only managed nine matches and wasn't offered a new deal to play on next season.

Richmond's Patrick Naish is tackled by GWS' Jesse Hogan in round nine, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The midfielder told Trade Radio that coach Damien Hardwick was transparent throughout his time at the Tigers that Naish needed to put on weight and work on his contested game.

"I'm continuing to build up my body. I've built that and I've done that, I'm up to AFL-level in terms of that, but can still get a bit stronger in my physique," Naish said.

"Then continue to work on my contested game, it probably wasn't a massive strength of mine.

"I feel like I'm most damaging on the wing, even at half-back or half-forward. I'm a pretty good decision-maker, got a pretty good kick, I can read the game well and I've got good leg speed."