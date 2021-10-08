IF there was cap space to not only entertain but privately commit to Lachie Neale ... THEN. Picture: AFL Media

WITH the 2021 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period in full swing, naturally, Damian Barrett's Sliding Doors is also up and about.

So what's Damo saying about your club? What's he saying about the AFL? Check it out.

IF you're not listening to AFL Daily below ... THEN you're missing out on a cracking podcast.

IF ...

there's a Crows player not yet aware that their pre-season is going to be a version of hell ...

THEN ...

time to realise that new high performance Darren Burgess is going to change habits and lives.

IF ..

Geelong lands the deal it is after with the Hawks to get Jon Ceglar to the Cattery ...

THEN ...

that would open the door for Darcy Fort to exit and head to the Gabba.

IF ...

I don’t get the need to offer Hewett a four-year deal ...

THEN ...

I do get the need to add outside talent, like Cerra and Hewett, as the incumbents were clearly not going to lead to a climb up the ladder.

IF ...

it was the word "dysfunctional" that was accompanied in the dictionary by a picture of the Collingwood board a few weeks ago ...

THEN ...

flick through to "laughable", and hey, there's another picture of the Collingwood board. Never seen anything like it.

IF ...

Bombers list and recruiting boss Adrian Dodoro emerged from last year's Trade Period as the big winner after Daniher, Bellchambers and Saad walked out and he then traded in Hind and Caldwell, and subsequently drafted Cox, Perkins and Reid ...

THEN ...

he's no doubt up to something right now. Been too quiet.

IF ...

there was cap space to not only entertain but privately commit to a Brownlow Medallist in Lachie Neale ...

THEN ...

there's plenty of folding still to be thrown around in the remaining days of the '21 trade period, especially, as now expected, if Lobb exits. Coniglio? Sam Taylor? O'Meara?

IF ...

the ruck has been a problem area for a few seasons ...

THEN ...

adding Hawk Jon Ceglar would go some way to rectifying it.

IF ...

the Suns have already moved out a heap of draft picks in trades ...

THEN ...

don’t be surprised if they’re still prepared to use overall pick No.3 in yet another transaction. A few clubs eyeing it off.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Is THIS enough for Clark? Suns pick swaps explained Callum Twomey and Nathan Schmook discuss the latest trade news

IF ...

Rory Lobb left the Giants with unfinished business at the end of 2018 ...

THEN ...

he potentially returns with the same status. At his best, looks as good as any tall in the comp. Too often, though, not at his best. Reckon his desired move back to this club is a good one. It just works.

Rory Lobb celebrates a goal for the Giants back in 2018. Picture: Getty Images

IF ...

the Hawks have been relatively quiet in the opening days of the 2021 Trade Period ...

THEN ...

it's the calm before the storm. Conversations going on everywhere seemingly about everyone. Strap yourselves in. O’Brien and most likely Ceglar gone. Big few days for Gunston, O’Meara, Wingard, maybe even Mitchell.

IF ...

Aaron vandenBerg was part of the Dees' 23 (medical sub) as late as the second-last round of the home-and-away season ...

THEN ...

he was one of many hardluck stories on the Melbourne list as the club barnstormed its way to the flag. Deserves a new AFL home.

IF ...

the Roos bid for Nick Daicos when they're called to announce the overall No.1 pick in the NAB AFL Draft ...

THEN ...

I will be very, very, very surprised. Jason Horne-Francis is their player. No need to bid.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard WATCH: Jason Horne-Francis shows why he could be the top pick Exciting prospect Jason Horne-Francis displays why he could be one of the first players picked up in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft off the back of his brilliant form

IF ...

you go back to the buzz and noise which the adoring Adelaide Oval crowd directed at Sam Powell-Pepper when he removed the medical sub jacket and ran onto the field of play in the last quarter of the massive qualifying final win against Geelong ...

THEN ...

it's staggering he's basically unwanted right now. Something has happened. I do wonder what it was.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Super sub lights up Adelaide Oval Sam Powell-Pepper puts the Cats to bed with this running goal getting the Power faithful on their feet

IF ...

the Tigers think that without some big name additions they're going back to a Grand Final in 2022 ...

THEN ...

they're kidding themselves. Mind you, I said their 2019 flag chances were cooked the morning after Rance went down in round one that year, so I've been horrendously wrong on a claim about this mob before.

IF ...

the Saints think season 2022 will be significantly better than 2021 without adding genuine star power in this Trade Period ...

THEN ...

they're delusional. Still time to get creative.

IF ...

Braeden Campbell stays fit ...

THEN ...

he's the 2022 Rising Star. He's the 2021-season version of the 2020-Luke Jackson. Sky. Limit.

IF ...

Sam Petrevski-Seton was drafted at six overall in 2016, played 94 matches in the ensuing five seasons, often forced to play in an unfamiliar defensive role ...

THEN ...

he's a steal for the Eagles for pick 52.

IF ...

Mitch Wallis has a contract option at another club ...

THEN ...

he has to take it. After a very good 2020 where he played every match, in 2021 was given just six games, an equal season-low with his first in the AFL in 2011.

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

it should have been established at the Match Review Office stage that Toby Greene's umpire contact transgression on August 28 was worthy of a six-match ban ...

THEN ...

better late than never that the AFL's judicial system finally got there on October 7. Surely the MRO operations will be tightened up from 2022.