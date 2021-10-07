CARLTON has turned Sam Petrevski-Seton into Lewis Young, with the Blues, West Coast and the Western Bulldogs completing a three-way trade on Thursday.

The Eagles handed over pick No.52 for Petrevski-Seton, who requested a move back to Western Australia last month, which the Blues then on-traded to the Dogs for Young.

The deal represents great value for West Coast, with Petrevski-Seton playing 94 games for Carlton after being recruited to the club with pick No.6 in the 2016 NAB AFL Draft. But he fell out of favour this season, struggling in just 11 senior starts.

The Blues had prioritised versatile key-position depth during this year's Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period and had identified Young – a 201cm defender who played two finals for the Dogs this year – as an important target.

Carlton has also settled on a deal for Fremantle midfielder Adam Cerra, after the Dockers secured Will Brodie, pick No.19 and pick No.22 in multiple trades with Gold Coast and Collingwood earlier on Thursday.

The Blues handed over pick No.6 and a future third-round selection for Cerra. The former top-five draft prospect decided he wanted to return to Victoria last month after 74 games across four seasons with the Dockers.

The No.22 selection that Fremantle secured in a pick swap with Collingwood is likely to be sent to Geelong to unlock a trade for speedster Jordan Clark, leaving the club with three top-20 draft picks alongside Brodie and Clark.