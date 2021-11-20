HUGH Greenwood found a shock new home in North Melbourne this week and also became the latest player to join the exclusive three-club club.
Greenwood, who was surprisingly delisted by Gold Coast, was snapped up by the Kangaroos in a whirlwind few days that will see him run out for a third club after beginning his career at Adelaide.
The 29-year-old joins Tyson Stengle and Tom Campbell delisted free agents to find a third home during this year's free agency period.
The Cats officially signed Stengle two weeks ago with the small forward landing at his third club despite still being only 23. He played two matches for Richmond in 2017 and 14 times for Adelaide in 2019-20 before being cut after a series of off-field incidents.
Campbell was thrown a lifeline by St Kilda after North Melbourne delisted the 30-year-old following the Trade Period. The ruckman began his career at the Western Bulldogs back in 2011 when he joined the club in the NAB AFL Rookie Draft.
The trio join Jon Ceglar as new additions to the club after the veteran's deadline day move to Geelong following 101 matches in nine seasons at Hawthorn. The 204cm ruckman also spent two years at Collingwood in 2011-12 but didn't break through for a debut.
Ruckmen make up a growing proportion of the players at their third club, with Paddy Ryder, Stefan Martin, Andrew Phillips and Braydon Preuss all going around again in 2022.
Tom Hickey continues to stand above the other big men after a move to his fourth club – and a fourth state – last year led to a career-best season at Sydney.
Jacob Townsend, one of only 31 VFL/AFL players to play for four or more clubs, drops off the four-club list after he was delisted by Gold Coast, but the former Giant, Tiger and Bomber is a chance to be reinstated as a rookie.
Tom Lynch might also line up for a third club after a two-year stint at St Kilda then 158 matches for the Crows. The 31-year-old forward will be a development coach at North Melbourne next year but could still be added to its rookie list to keep his playing options open.
The lists below include current players only.
The three-club club
|
Player
|
First club
|
Second club
|
Current club
|
James Aish
|
Brisbane
|
Collingwood
|
Fremantle
|
Josh Bruce
|
GWS
|
St Kilda
|
Western Bulldogs
|
Mitch Brown
|
Geelong
|
Essendon
|
Melbourne
|
Josh Caddy
|
Gold Coast
|
Geelong
|
Richmond
|
Tom Campbell**
|
Western Bulldogs
|
North Melbourne
|
St Kilda
|
Sam Frost
|
GWS
|
Melbourne
|
Hawthorn
|
Hugh Greenwood**
|
Adelaide
|
Gold Coast
|
North Melbourne
|
Shaun Higgins
|
Western Bulldogs
|
North Melbourne
|
Geelong
|
Bradley Hill
|
Hawthorn
|
Fremantle
|
St Kilda
|
Jesse Hogan
|
Melbourne
|
Fremantle
|
GWS
|
Jarryd Lyons
|
Adelaide
|
Gold Coast
|
Brisbane
|
Stefan Martin
|
Melbourne
|
Brisbane
|
Western Bulldogs
|
Andrew Phillips
|
GWS
|
Carlton
|
Essendon
|
Jared Polec^
|
Brisbane
|
Port Adelaide
|
North Melbourne
|
Braydon Preuss
|
North Melbourne
|
Melbourne
|
GWS
|
Paddy Ryder
|
Essendon
|
Port Adelaide
|
St Kilda
|
Adam Saad
|
Gold Coast
|
Essendon
|
Carlton
|
Tyson Stengle**
|
Richmond
|
Adelaide
|
Geelong
|
Adam Treloar
|
GWS
|
Collingwood
|
Western Bulldogs
|
Josh Walker
|
Geelong
|
Brisbane
|
North Melbourne
The four-club club
|
Tom Hickey
|
Gold Coast
|
St Kilda
|
West Coast
|
Sydney
Listed but didn't play for original club
|
Jon Ceglar**
|
Collingwood*
|
Hawthorn
|
Geelong
|
Joel Hamling
|
Geelong*
|
Western Bulldogs
|
Fremantle
|
Alex Keath
|
Gold Coast*
|
Adelaide
|
Western Bulldogs
|
Sam Menegola
|
Hawthorn*
|
Fremantle*
|
Geelong
* Didn't play a game for this club
** Players who moved clubs in this year's Trade Period and free agency windows
^ Has been delisted but will return to the club via the rookie draft