HUGH Greenwood found a shock new home in North Melbourne this week and also became the latest player to join the exclusive three-club club.

Greenwood, who was surprisingly delisted by Gold Coast, was snapped up by the Kangaroos in a whirlwind few days that will see him run out for a third club after beginning his career at Adelaide.

The 29-year-old joins Tyson Stengle and Tom Campbell delisted free agents to find a third home during this year's free agency period.

The Cats officially signed Stengle two weeks ago with the small forward landing at his third club despite still being only 23. He played two matches for Richmond in 2017 and 14 times for Adelaide in 2019-20 before being cut after a series of off-field incidents.

Campbell was thrown a lifeline by St Kilda after North Melbourne delisted the 30-year-old following the Trade Period. The ruckman began his career at the Western Bulldogs back in 2011 when he joined the club in the NAB AFL Rookie Draft.

New St Kilda ruckman Tom Campbell. Picture: saints.com.au

The trio join Jon Ceglar as new additions to the club after the veteran's deadline day move to Geelong following 101 matches in nine seasons at Hawthorn. The 204cm ruckman also spent two years at Collingwood in 2011-12 but didn't break through for a debut.

Ruckmen make up a growing proportion of the players at their third club, with Paddy Ryder, Stefan Martin, Andrew Phillips and Braydon Preuss all going around again in 2022.

Tom Hickey continues to stand above the other big men after a move to his fourth club – and a fourth state – last year led to a career-best season at Sydney.

Tom Hickey tussles with Shane Mumford. Picture: AFL Photos

Jacob Townsend, one of only 31 VFL/AFL players to play for four or more clubs, drops off the four-club list after he was delisted by Gold Coast, but the former Giant, Tiger and Bomber is a chance to be reinstated as a rookie.

Tom Lynch might also line up for a third club after a two-year stint at St Kilda then 158 matches for the Crows. The 31-year-old forward will be a development coach at North Melbourne next year but could still be added to its rookie list to keep his playing options open.

The lists below include current players only.

The three-club club

Player First club Second club Current club James Aish Brisbane Collingwood Fremantle Josh Bruce GWS St Kilda Western Bulldogs Mitch Brown Geelong Essendon Melbourne Josh Caddy Gold Coast Geelong Richmond Tom Campbell** Western Bulldogs North Melbourne St Kilda Sam Frost GWS Melbourne Hawthorn Hugh Greenwood** Adelaide Gold Coast North Melbourne Shaun Higgins Western Bulldogs North Melbourne Geelong Bradley Hill Hawthorn Fremantle St Kilda Jesse Hogan Melbourne Fremantle GWS Jarryd Lyons Adelaide Gold Coast Brisbane Stefan Martin Melbourne Brisbane Western Bulldogs Andrew Phillips GWS Carlton Essendon Jared Polec^ Brisbane Port Adelaide North Melbourne Braydon Preuss North Melbourne Melbourne GWS Paddy Ryder Essendon Port Adelaide St Kilda Adam Saad Gold Coast Essendon Carlton Tyson Stengle** Richmond Adelaide Geelong Adam Treloar GWS Collingwood Western Bulldogs Josh Walker Geelong Brisbane North Melbourne



The four-club club

Tom Hickey Gold Coast St Kilda West Coast Sydney

Listed but didn't play for original club

Jon Ceglar** Collingwood* Hawthorn Geelong Joel Hamling Geelong* Western Bulldogs Fremantle Alex Keath Gold Coast* Adelaide Western Bulldogs Sam Menegola Hawthorn* Fremantle* Geelong

* Didn't play a game for this club

** Players who moved clubs in this year's Trade Period and free agency windows

^ Has been delisted but will return to the club via the rookie draft