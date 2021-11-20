HUGH Greenwood found a shock new home in North Melbourne this week and also became the latest player to join the exclusive three-club club.

Greenwood, who was surprisingly delisted by Gold Coast, was snapped up by the Kangaroos in a whirlwind few days that will see him run out for a third club after beginning his career at Adelaide.

The 29-year-old joins Tyson Stengle and Tom Campbell delisted free agents to find a third home during this year's free agency period. 

The Cats officially signed Stengle two weeks ago with the small forward landing at his third club despite still being only 23. He played two matches for Richmond in 2017 and 14 times for Adelaide in 2019-20 before being cut after a series of off-field incidents.

Campbell was thrown a lifeline by St Kilda after North Melbourne delisted the 30-year-old following the Trade Period. The ruckman began his career at the Western Bulldogs back in 2011 when he joined the club in the NAB AFL Rookie Draft. 

New St Kilda ruckman Tom Campbell. Picture: saints.com.au

The trio join Jon Ceglar as new additions to the club after the veteran's deadline day move to Geelong following 101 matches in nine seasons at Hawthorn. The 204cm ruckman also spent two years at Collingwood in 2011-12 but didn't break through for a debut.

Ruckmen make up a growing proportion of the players at their third club, with Paddy Ryder, Stefan Martin, Andrew Phillips and Braydon Preuss all going around again in 2022.

Tom Hickey continues to stand above the other big men after a move to his fourth club – and a fourth state – last year led to a career-best season at Sydney.

Tom Hickey tussles with Shane Mumford. Picture: AFL Photos

Jacob Townsend, one of only 31 VFL/AFL players to play for four or more clubs, drops off the four-club list after he was delisted by Gold Coast, but the former Giant, Tiger and Bomber is a chance to be reinstated as a rookie. 

Tom Lynch might also line up for a third club after a two-year stint at St Kilda then 158 matches for the Crows. The 31-year-old forward will be a development coach at North Melbourne next year but could still be added to its rookie list to keep his playing options open.

The lists below include current players only.

The three-club club

Player

First club

Second club

Current club

James Aish

Brisbane

Collingwood

Fremantle

Josh Bruce

GWS

St Kilda

Western Bulldogs

Mitch Brown

Geelong

Essendon

Melbourne

Josh Caddy

Gold Coast

Geelong

Richmond

Tom Campbell**

Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne

St Kilda

Sam Frost

GWS

Melbourne

Hawthorn

Hugh Greenwood**

Adelaide

Gold Coast

North Melbourne

Shaun Higgins

Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne

Geelong

Bradley Hill

Hawthorn

Fremantle

St Kilda

Jesse Hogan

Melbourne

Fremantle

GWS

Jarryd Lyons

Adelaide

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Stefan Martin

Melbourne

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Andrew Phillips

GWS

Carlton

Essendon

Jared Polec^

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

North Melbourne

Braydon Preuss

North Melbourne

Melbourne

GWS

Paddy Ryder

Essendon

Port Adelaide

St Kilda

Adam Saad

Gold Coast

Essendon

Carlton

Tyson Stengle**

Richmond

Adelaide

Geelong

Adam Treloar

GWS

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Josh Walker

Geelong

Brisbane

North Melbourne


The four-club club

Tom Hickey

Gold Coast

St Kilda

West Coast

Sydney

Listed but didn't play for original club

Jon Ceglar**

Collingwood*

Hawthorn

Geelong

Joel Hamling

Geelong*

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Alex Keath

Gold Coast*

Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Sam Menegola

Hawthorn*

Fremantle*

Geelong

* Didn't play a game for this club
** Players who moved clubs in this year's Trade Period and free agency windows
^ Has been delisted but will return to the club via the rookie draft