Carlton's Paddy Dow, Lochie O'Brien and Harry McKay after their loss to Gold Coast in round 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has delisted former top-10 pick Lochie O'Brien, but has committed to selecting him in the NAB AFL Rookie Draft.

Taken with pick No.10 in the 2017 NAB AFL Draft, 22-year-old O'Brien played 35 games in his first two years, but has only managed six in the past two seasons.

Matt Cottrell, who was taken in the 2018 Pre-season Supplemental Selection Period, has also been delisted with the promise of returning to the rookie list.

Assuming both players return to the Blues via the draft then they will qualify as free agents when they are next out of contract.

The Blues also announced new one-year deals for Matthew Owies, Luke Parks, Oscar McDonald and Jordan Boyd, who will all remain on the rookie list.