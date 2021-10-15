WITH the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period done and dusted, there will be plenty of fresh faces running around for your team in 2022.

So who gets the nod? Who's on the bench? Who misses out?

Here's how we see your club's best line-up for next season, assuming everyone is available. Long-term injured players, however, have not been included.

*players in italics are new to the club

Acquiring Jordan Dawson from Sydney is a great starting point for the Crows' push in 2022, complementing a nice mix of ball users and outside run that already includes Paul Seedsman and Brodie Smith. Darcy Fogarty and Riley Thilthorpe can continue working on their chemistry alongside Taylor Walker – following the final three games of his suspension - in a three-pronged tall forward attack. Wayne Milera's return from a ruptured patella tendon adds quality decision-making and ball use, while Matt Crouch is also back from groin surgery to add ball-winning midfield punch. – Michael Whiting

B: Nick Murray, Jordon Butts, Chayce Jones

HB: Brodie Smith, Tom Doedee, Luke Brown

C: Jordan Dawson, Ben Keays, Paul Seedsman

HF: Shane McAdam, Darcy Fogarty, Ned McHenry

F: Sam Berry, Taylor Walker, Riley Thilthorpe

Foll: Reilly O'Brien, Rory Laird, Rory Sloane

I/C: Andrew McPherson, Harry Schoenberg, Matt Crouch, Wayne Milera

Emerg: Will Hamill, Jackson Hately, Lachie Sholl, Lachie Murphy

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Jordan Dawson Jordan Dawson has played 64 games for Sydney

A relatively settled team but the Lions should start 2022 with a few new faces. Cam Rayner will be back from his ruptured ACL and ready to take up the midfield role he was destined for last season, while Noah Answerth is also expected to return from a groin injury and resume his role as a lockdown small defender. There's a squeeze for spots around half-forward, with Rayner's return and the push of Zac Bailey and Deven Robertson for more midfield minutes to possibly shift skipper Dayne Zorko forward of the ball. Coach Chris Fagan loves playing three tall forwards, and with Eric Hipwood (knee) missing until mid-year, Geelong recruit Darcy Fort will battle youngster Tom Fullarton for the role as support ruck to Oscar McInerney. – Michael Whiting

B: Darcy Gardiner, Harris Andrews, Noah Answerth

HB: Daniel Rich, Marcus Adams, Brandon Starcevich

C: Mitch Robinson, Jarryd Lyons, Hugh McCluggage

HF: Lincoln McCarthy, Dan McStay, Dayne Zorko

F: Charlie Cameron, Joe Daniher, Darcy Fort

Foll: Oscar McInerney, Lachie Neale, Cam Rayner

I/C: Keidean Coleman, Jarrod Berry, Deven Robertson, Zac Bailey

Emerg: Jack Payne, Rhys Mathieson, Callum Ah Chee, Nakia Cockatoo

Brisbane's Cam Rayner and Charlie Cameron after beating Richmond in a qualifying final in 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton has added much needed two-way running power to its midfield through the additions of Adam Cerra and George Hewett, who should be automatic inclusions into the side's onball group alongside Sam Walsh and Patrick Cripps. The club also added key-position depth in Lewis Young, who will likely battle youngster Brodie Kemp for a place in the side over pre-season. Can new coach Michael Voss accommodate five talls – Marc Pittonet, Harry McKay, Charlie Curnow, Mitch McGovern and Tom De Koning – in the same side? That will be a big watch ahead of next year. Josh Honey, Matt Owies and Corey Durdin will vie for roles as pressure forwards, while former first-round pick Sam Philp needs a big summer after battling groin injuries in 2021. Caleb Marchbank and David Cuningham are both unlikely to be available for the start of the year as they recover from ACL injuries. - Riley Beveridge

B: Sam Docherty, Jacob Weitering, Liam Stocker

HB: Adam Saad, Liam Jones, Nic Newman

C: Zac Williams, Patrick Cripps, George Hewett

HF: Mitch McGovern, Charlie Curnow, Jack Martin

F: Jack Silvagni, Harry McKay, Zac Fisher

Foll: Marc Pittonet, Sam Walsh, Adam Cerra

I/C: Lachie Fogarty, Lachie Plowman, Ed Curnow, Paddy Dow

Emerg: Matt Kennedy, Tom De Koning, Lewis Young, Will Setterfield

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Adam Cerra Adam Cerra has played 76 games for Fremantle

Collingwood enjoyed a quietly impressive Trade Period. It added Pat Lipinski, who should be an automatic starter in its midfield, while Nathan Kreuger will provide key-position depth in the forward line. He could vie with Darcy Cameron for a spot in the team over the summer. Mason Cox has previously been a regular, but played only seven games in 2021 and remains without a contract for next season. He has subsequently been kept out of the 26-man squad for the time being. Expect young trio Trent Bianco, Caleb Poulter and Finlay Macrae to battle for the final midfield spots throughout pre-season. Father-son prospect Nick Daicos should be a best-22 player, but has not yet formally arrived at the club. - Riley Beveridge

B: Brayden Maynard, Jordan Roughead, Jack Crisp

HB: Jeremy Howe, Darcy Moore, Isaac Quaynor

C: Josh Daicos, Scott Pendlebury, Steele Sidebottom

HF: Jordan De Goey, Brody Mihocek, Oliver Henry

F: Will Hoskin-Elliott, Darcy Cameron, Beau McCreery

FOLL: Brodie Grundy, Taylor Adams, Patrick Lipinski

I/C: Nathan Kreuger, Trent Bianco, Caleb Poulter, John Noble



Emerg: Callum Brown, Finlay Macrae, Nathan Murphy, Jack Madgen

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Patrick Lipinski Patrick Lipinski has played 56 games for the Western Bulldogs

Ben Rutten and the Bombers were keen to back in the development of their list this trade period, with their bid for small forward Bobby Hill being knocked back on deadline day. They have some options for their group, too, with Adelaide free agent Jake Kelly coming in as a versatile and tough defender. He was the Bombers' only acquisition in the trade and free agency period. Michael Hurley's future is unclear as he fights to return to the field from his nasty hip infection, but the Bombers will be planning to get back Harrison Jones, Nick Hind and Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti for the start of next season after the trio missed the club's elimination final for various reasons. - Callum Twomey

B: Mason Redman, Jayden Laverde, James Stewart

HB: Dyson Heppell, Jordan Ridley, Nick Hind

C: Nik Cox, Zach Merrett, Kyle Langford

HF: Jake Stringer, Harrison Jones, Archie Perkins

F: Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti, Peter Wright, Devon Smith

Foll: Sam Draper, Darcy Parish, Andrew McGrath

I/C: Dylan Shiel, Jake Kelly, Jye Caldwell, Will Snelling

Emerg: Matt Guelfi, Sam Durham, Zach Reid, Aaron Francis

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Jake Kelly Jake Kelly joins Essendon after 110 games with Adelaide

Settling on the Dockers' small and medium forwards is a challenge, with Sam Sturt likely to break in before too long, if not round one, after overcoming ankle and knee injuries. Justin Longmuir wants to use Sam Switkowski through the midfield at times, with Travis Colyer very unlucky after a top-10 finish in the best and fairest. He makes way for a genuine midfielder in Will Brodie, who is needed after Adam Cerra's departure. The wings will settle over the pre-season, with Michael Frederick the fast option and James Aish the defensive choice. Watch for Liam Henry and Darcy Tucker to fight for those spots too. Jordan Clark appears more likely to play off half-back so that is where he's named here, bumping the unlucky Brandon Walker, who has a promising future. Versatile youngster Heath Chapman is the seventh defender, with Joel Hamling the toughest omission after one game in two seasons. – Nathan Schmook

B: Griffin Logue, Alex Pearce, Luke Ryan

HB: Jordan Clark, Brennan Cox, Hayden Young

C: Michael Frederick, Caleb Serong, James Aish

HF: Sam Switkowski, Matt Taberner, Michael Walters

F: Lachie Schultz, Rory Lobb, Josh Treacy

Foll: Sean Darcy, Andrew Brayshaw, Nat Fyfe

I/C: David Mundy Heath Chapman, Will Brodie, Liam Henry

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Jordan Clark Jordan Clark has played 32 games for Geelong

Lachie Henderson is the only departure from the oldest team in the comp with 'Dad's Army' set to gear up for another assault on the premiership in 2022. Veterans Shaun Higgins and Luke Dahlhaus remain on the outer after they were left out of the Cats' preliminary final loss to Melbourne. The No.1 ruck is a genuine 50-50 proposition with Rhys Stanley getting the nod over recruit Jon Ceglar, but expect that position to chop and change throughout the year. Quinton Narkle edges out Max Holmes for the final bench spot, but the latter will be in the 23 most weeks. The Cats will try to give opportunities to Francis Evans, Sam De Koningand Cooper Stephens as they look to bring more youth into the side, while Tyson Stengle, who will join as a delisted free agent, will also be in the mix for a small forward spot. – Ben Sutton

B: Jed Bews, Mark Blicavs, Tom Stewart

HB: Jack Henry, Jake Kolodjashnij, Mark O'Connor

C: Mitch Duncan, Joel Selwood, Isaac Smith

HF: Brad Close, Tom Hawkins, Brandan Parfitt

F: Esava Ratugolea, Jeremy Cameron, Gary Rohan

Foll: Rhys Stanley, Cameron Guthrie, Patrick Dangerfield

I/C: Gryan Miers, Sam Menegola, Zach Tuohy, Quinton Narkle

Emerg: Max Holmes, Tom Atkins, Jon Ceglar, Shaun Higgins

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Jonathon Ceglar Jonathon Ceglar has played 101 games for Hawthorn

Next season is a big one for the Suns and Stuart Dew should have plenty of selection problems. The coach has already indicated Jack Lukosius will play as a forward, meaning Richmond recruit Mabior Chol will battle with Sam Day for one key forward post alongside Ben King. They will also support Jarrod Witts in the ruck as the co-captain returns from a ruptured ACL. There's a squeeze in the midfield with Hugh Greenwood (knee) returning from injury and likely battling Brayden Fiorini for an inside role, while Izak Rankine is too good to play in the VFL and should join a small forward contingent that will be judged on their pressure – something the Suns lacked at times in 2021. – Michael Whiting

B: Jy Farrar, Sam Collins, Connor Budarick

HB: Wil Powell, Charlie Ballard, Sean Lemmens

C: Brandon Ellis, Noah Anderson, Jeremy Sharp

HF: Ben Ainsworth, Jack Lukosius, David Swallow

F: Izak Rankine, Ben King, Mabior Chol

Foll: Jarrod Witts, Matt Rowell, Touk Miller

I/C: Jack Bowes, Sam Flanders, Brayden Fiorini, Nick Holman

Emerg: Caleb Graham, Lachie Weller, Hugh Greenwood, Alex Sexton

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Mabior Chol Mabior Chol joins Gold Coast after 31 games with Richmond

The Giants will take an unusually settled side into 2022. A return to form and fitness will allow captain Stephen Coniglio to work his way back into the midfield mix while the Giants want Lachie Ash and Tanner Bruhn to also spend more time onball. Improved depth through the midfield and in defence will make it harder for some veterans to hold their spots, including Phil Davis who is under pressure from Jake Stein and will later have the injured Jack Buckley pressing his claims. Jeremy Finlayson's departure and Jesse Hogan's injury difficulties will give Zach Sproule and Jake Riccardi more opportunities, although the Giants might prefer to play with two rucks at least until Matt Flynn or Braydon Preuss becomes a clear number one. The underrated Daniel Lloyd can be called on to cover Toby Greene's absence through suspension for the opening five rounds. - Martin Pegan



B: Phil Davis, Sam Taylor, Isaac Cumming

HB: Harry Perryman, Nick Haynes, Lachie Whitfield

C: Josh Kelly, Jacob Hopper, Lachie Ash

HF: Stephen Coniglio, Harry Himmelberg, Toby Greene

F: Brent Daniels, Jesse Hogan, Tanner Bruhn

Foll: Braydon Preuss, Tim Taranto, Callan Ward

I/C: Tom Green, Bobby Hill, Connor Idun, Matt Flynn

Emerg: Daniel Lloyd, Xavier O'Halloran, Adam Kennedy, Zach Sproule

GWS' Stephen Coniglio leads his team out during round 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

For a team tipped to finish in the bottom six again, the rebuilding Hawks have a pretty settled line-up heading into 2022 under new coach Sam Mitchell despite the trade period shenanigans that resulted in no major player movement. James Sicily's return from an ACL injury will add some grunt to the backline, pushing emerging star Denver Grainger-Barras out of the side, although the former No.6 pick will get his chance to impress throughout the year. Will Day slots back in on a wing after managing just five games in 2021. The departure of Jon Ceglar allows Ned Reeves to consolidate his spot ahead of Collingwood import Max Lynch as the second ruckman, with Ben McEvoy splitting his time between attack and defence. Questions remain over Jack Gunston's fitness after serious back issues over the past two seasons, and Liam Shiels will be looking over his shoulder as the Hawks focus on bringing in more youth. – Brandon Cohen

B: Blake Hardwick, Kyle Hartigan, Sam Frost

HB: Changkuoth Jiath, James Sicily, Jack Scrimshaw

C: Will Day, Tom Mitchell, Tom Phillips

HF: Jack Gunston, Mitch Lewis, Chad Wingard

F: Dylan Moore, Jacob Koschitzke, Luke Breust

Foll: Ben McEvoy, James Worpel, Jaeger O'Meara

I/C: Ned Reeves, Jarman Impey, Lachlan Bramble, Liam Shiels

Emerg: Daniel Howe, Denver Grainger-Barras, Tyler Brockman, Jai Newcombe

Collingwood's Callum Brown is tackled by Hawthorn's James Sicily during round six, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

The premiership team hasn't changed. Luke Dunstan was the only player to arrive during the Trade Period, joining as an unrestricted free agent, but will provide midfield depth to begin with. Michael Hibberd, Jayden Hunt and Joel Smith should vie for the final spot in the back seven, while James Jordon and Tom Sparrow will again compete for a midfield position throughout pre-season. Sam Weideman has been left out of the 26-man squad and needs a big summer. Adam Tomlinson and Marty Hore are recovering from ACL injuries and will need to prove their fitness ahead of round one, while former first-round pick Bailey Laurie is another player to watch on the track as he aims to earn his AFL debut in 2022. - Riley Beveridge



B: Harrison Petty, Steven May, Jake Bowey

HB: Christian Salem, Jake Lever, Trent Rivers

C: Ed Langdon, Christian Petracca, Angus Brayshaw

HF: James Harmes, Tom McDonald, Bayley Fritsch

F: Kysaiah Pickett, Ben Brown, Alex Neal-Bullen

FOLL: Max Gawn, Jack Viney, Clayton Oliver

I/C: Luke Jackson, Tom Sparrow, Michael Hibberd, Charlie Spargo



Emerg: Jake Melksham, James Jordon, Jayden Hunt, Luke Dunstan

Luke Dunstan, seen during R18, 2021, joins Melbourne from St Kilda. Picture: AFL Photos

After bringing in 13 players in the past year, the Kangaroos focused on targeting Callum Coleman-Jones to bolster their key forward options and add an understudy to the durable Todd Goldstein. Fellow talls Tristan Xerri and Charlie Comben will offer healthy competition but the prized recruit should start ahead of them. Ben McKay will continue to take the biggest and best forward but Aidan Corr needs to bounce back from an injury-riddled first season at the Roos to cover the loss of club stalwart Robbie Tarrant. Tom Powell will be given opportunities to build on an impressive debut season and would benefit from developing his outside game from a wing. Improving midfield depth, the emergence of Tarryn Thomas, and Will Phillips working his way into the rotations mean Jared Polec and Jed Anderson will have to rediscover their top form and fitness to hold their spots. The uncontracted Trent Dumont and Shaun Atley have not been considered. - Martin Pegan

B: Aidan Corr, Ben McKay, Jack Ziebell

HB: Luke McDonald, Josh Walker, Aaron Hall

C: Jaidyn Stephenson, Ben Cunnington, Tom Powell

HF: Tarryn Thomas, Cameron Zurhaar, Curtis Taylor

F: Callum Coleman-Jones, Nick Larkey, Jack Mahony

Foll: Todd Goldstein, Luke Davies-Uniacke, Jy Simpkin

I/C: Will Phillips, Jed Anderson, Jared Polec, Aiden Bonar

Emerg: Kayne Turner, Bailey Scott, Charlie Lazarro, Charlie Comben

Aidan Corr and Tom Powell celebrate a goal during the round one match between North Melbourne and Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium on March 21, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

The Power need to find a support ruckman for Scott Lycett, having lost Peter Ladhams (13.5 hitouts a game in 2021). The club has high hopes for Sam Hayes, who is yet to debut in four seasons, and he is likely to share ruck duties. The 203cm big man forces Todd Marshall out of this team, which is already very tall in attack, but Marshall will put pressure on veteran Charlie Dixon. The Power want to build midfield depth from within, so the talented Zak Butters is named onball on the assumption he steps up again in that role. Likewise Sam Powell-Pepper, who has been challenged to have a big summer. – Nathan Schmook

B: Tom Jonas, Trent McKenzie, Darcy Byrne-Jones

HB: Ryan Burton, Aliir Aliir, Dan Houston

C: Xavier Duursma, Ollie Wines, Karl Amon

HF: Connor Rozee, Jeremy Finlayson, Robbie Gray

F: Mitch Georgiades, Charlie Dixon, Orazio Fantasia

Foll: Scott Lycett, Travis Boak, Zak Butters

I/C: Sam Hayes, Miles Bergman, Willem Drew, Sam Powell-Pepper

Emerg: Todd Marshall, Steven Motlop, Riley Bonner, Lachie Jones

Port Adelaide's Zak Butters celebrates a goal against Adelaide in R21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond's best 22 looks remarkably similar to the premiership team of 2020, it's just a matter of getting them all on the park at the same time. Recruit Robbie Tarrant comes in for the retired David Astbury, while Daniel Rioli had already switched to defence to cover for Bachar Houli. Fan favourite Ivan Soldo will return from a year out with a torn ACL, which ultimately pushes out Marlion Pickett, with the likes of Jack Graham, Jason Castagna, Liam Baker and Sydney Stack all capable of rotating on the wing. Noah Balta and Nathan Broad make a welcome return to defence after bad syndesmosis injuries, while it's fingers crossed injury-prone duo Dion Prestia and Trent Cotchin have smooth pre-seasons. Superstar Dustin Martin is making slow but steady progress after a lacerated kidney but is expected to complete a normal pre-season, despite having lost several kilograms during his recovery. Mabior Chol and Callum Coleman-Jones have left the club, but didn't have regular senior spots. Josh Caddy needs a strong pre-season to force his way back into the 22. – Sarah Black

B: Robbie Tarrant, Dylan Grimes, Noah Balta

HB: Nick Vlastuin, Nathan Broad, Jayden Short

C: Kamdyn McIntosh, Dion Prestia, Jack Graham

HF: Jason Castagna, Dustin Martin, Kane Lambert

F: Jack Riewoldt, Tom Lynch, Shai Bolton

Foll: Ivan Soldo, Trent Cotchin, Shane Edwards

I/C: Toby Nankervis, Liam Baker, Daniel Rioli, Sydney Stack



Emerg: Marlion Pickett, Jack Ross, Matthew Parker, Thomson Dow

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Robbie Tarrant Robbie Tarrant has played 174 games for North Melbourne

After a disappointing season in 2021, the Saints will welcome back important players from injury but still shouldn't be afraid to make statements at the selection table as young players continue to develop. Reliable defender Ben Paton, dashing youngster Hunter Clark and speedster Jade Gresham will slot straight back into the Saints' best 22 upon their respective returns from injury, while Jarryn Geary faces a tougher battle thanks to the emergence of Tom Highmore and Callum Wilkie in his near-three season absence. Mid-season draftee Cooper Sharman impressed in late 2021, kicking 10 goals in four games, and will surely be called upon to support forward-ruck Rowan Marshall when ageing ruckman Paddy Ryder is rested at times during 2022. When fit, Dan Hannebery is a valuable addition to the Saints' midfield, but chronic soft tissue injuries mean his availability may be limited, presenting plenty of opportunities for the next generation of onballers in Ryan Byrnes and Jack Bytel. - Sophie Welsh

FB: Dougal Howard, Callum Wilkie, Ben Paton

HB: Jack Sinclair, Tom Highmore, Jimmy Webster

C: Brad Hill, Brad Crouch, Jack Billings

HF: Jade Gresham, Rowan Marshall, Tim Membrey

FF: Dan Butler, Max King, Jack Higgins

Foll: Paddy Ryder, Jack Steele, Zak Jones

I/C: Seb Ross, Hunter Clark, Dan Hannebery, Daniel McKenzie

Emerg: Cooper Sharman, Ryan Byrnes, Jarryn Geary, Jack Bytel

St Kilda's Dan Hannebery gets a kick away during round 23, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The Swans introduced some elite talent and discovered fresh roles for other young guns this year so are unlikely to shake up the side too much heading into next season. The departures of Jordan Dawson and George Hewett will hurt but they have the electrifying Nick Blakey and Justin McInerney to step in at half-back, and the robust James Rowbottom and Chad Warner ready for more time on the ball. Isaac Heeney will also play more midfield minutes and is set to be used off a wing while still pushing forward to be a goal threat. Expect more prominent roles for Braeden Campbell and Errol Gulden too. The Swans are well-stocked for forward/rucks especially after adding Peter Ladhams to a group that includes Hayden McLean and Joel Amartey. Young tall Logan McDonald should have more opportunities in his second season. - Martin Pegan



B: Jake Lloyd, Dane Rampe, Harry Cunningham

HB: Nick Blakey, Tom McCartin, Justin McInerney

C: Oliver Florent, Callum Mills, Isaac Heeney

HF: Will Hayward, Logan McDonald, Errol Gulden

F: Tom Papley, Lance Franklin, Peter Ladhams

Foll: Tom Hickey, Josh Kennedy, Luke Parker

I/C: James Rowbottom, Chad Warner, Braeden Campbell, Sam Wicks

Emerg: Dylan Stephens, James Bell, Hayden McLean, Robbie Fox

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Peter Ladhams Peter Ladhams has played 32 games for Port Adelaide

With the expected return of Josh Kennedy, the Eagles' best team retains a similar structure, with Oscar Allen as the third tall forward and no room for support ruckman Bailey Williams. The backline is competitive, with Josh Rotham, Tom Cole and Alex Witherden jockeying for two spots. Luke Foley could also push up quickly in defence as the age profile shifts, with speed off half-back a concern in this team. The midfield remains impressive on paper, but a strong pre-season is needed by all of them to lift the Eagles back up the ladder. Luke Edwards is the most likely of the youngsters to step into a midfield role when required, while recruit Sam Petrevski-Seton will add to the mix. Versatile tall Harry Edwards has talent, but it is hard to see where he earns a spot yet in a full-strength team. – Nathan Schmook

B: Josh Rotham, Tom Barrass, Brad Sheppard

HB: Liam Duggan, Jeremy McGovern, Shannon Hurn

C: Andrew Gaff, Luke Shuey, Dom Sheed

HF: Jamie Cripps, Jack Darling, Liam Ryan

F: Oscar Allen, Josh Kennedy, Willie Rioli

Foll: Nic Naitanui, Elliot Yeo, Tim Kelly

I/C: Jack Redden, Alex Witherden, Sam Petrevski-Seton, Jake Waterman

Emerg: Bailey Williams, Tom Cole, Luke Edwards, Jack Petruccelle

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Sam Petrevski-Seton Sam Petrevski-Seton has played 94 games for Carlton

The Dogs lost two players in their depth chart during the trade period – Patrick Lipinski to Collingwood and Lewis Young to Carlton – while bringing in Tim O'Brien as a free agent from Hawthorn to fill Young's departure in the backline. O'Brien would be touch and go to break into the line-up that played in the Toyota AFL Grand Final for early next season, with Laitham Vandermeer and Anthony Scott also unlucky to be outside the starting 22 on Grand Final day. Josh Bruce will be sidelined until at least the second half of next season with his knee reconstruction, the same for Toby McLean. - Callum Twomey

B: Easton Wood, Alex Keath, Bailey Williams

HB: Caleb Daniel, Zaine Cordy, Bailey Dale

C: Bailey Smith, Tom Liberatore, Lachie Hunter

HF: Cody Weightman, Aaron Naughton, Adam Treloar

F: Josh Schache, Tim English, Mitch Hannan

Foll: Stefan Martin, Marcus Bontempelli, Jack Macrae

I/C: Josh Dunkley, Taylor Duryea, Roarke Smith, Jason Johannisen

Emerg: Laitham Vandermeer, Anthony Scott, Tim O'Brien, Mitch Wallis