FORMER Adelaide defender Daniel Talia will sit out the 2022 season after suffering another injury setback with his troublesome foot, his manager has revealed.

Talia, 30, was delisted at the end of the season after failing to play a game this season.

Richmond showed interest in recruiting the former club champion before ultimately opting to sign Robbie Tarrant from North Melbourne, but Talia's manager Liam Pickering said his client never really entertained the idea of leaving South Australia.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2021's retirements and delistings

"His family, they want to stay in Adelaide. He's got two young kids under two, his wife's an Adelaide girl," Pickering told SEN radio.

"He did have a chat with Richmond and I think the Tigers felt the same thing. They felt it was going to be hard to get him over anyway.

"They also had concerns about his foot which they've got every right to have when we spoke to them straight after the season."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Trade targets: Watch the best highlights of Daniel Talia Daniel Talia has played 200 games for Adelaide

Pickering said the tendon problem, which had bothered the two-time Therabody AFL All-Australian all year, was still an issue and would require another operation.

THAT'S A WRAP Who's in, who's out after the Trade Period

"It's still not much good. He's going to have to go back and have some surgery. Talia won't be playing next year.

"The foot has kept him out for a year and he's been rehabbing it and trying to get it right, but it's just not coming good … he's had another setback with it.

"He'll have to speak to his surgeon and see where it's at. It's just not getting any better."

As a delisted free agent, Talia will be eligible to be signed by any AFL club during the off-season signing window, should he change his mind and his fitness improves.