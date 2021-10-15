Adelaide's Daniel Talia leads the Crows out against Richmond in round 18, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

DUAL Therabody AFL All-Australian defender Daniel Talia has retired after 200 AFL games for Adelaide.

Talia wasn't offered a new contract by the Crows and had initially been expected to continue his career elsewhere, with Richmond showing interest before instead recruiting Robbie Tarrant.

The full-back was limited to 14 games this year due to a foot tendon injury.

On Thursday, Talia's manager Liam Pickering told SEN he would require more surgery and would sit out 2022, but the 30-year-old confirmed overnight he would retire completely.

"My foot hasn't improved and after discussions with my family, moving interstate at this point in my career wouldn't feel quite right," Talia said in a statement to the Nine Network.

"I'm ready to move on and concentrate on my life after footy."

Drafted at pick No.13 in the 2009 NAB AFL Draft, Talia established himself as one of the most reliable defenders in the competition, earning All-Australian guernseys in 2014, when he also won the Crows' best and fairest, and 2016.