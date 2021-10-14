COLLINGWOOD forward Josh Thomas has retired to pursue a career in the finance industry.

The 30-year-old had been weighing up the possibility of playing one more season but was not offered a new contract for 2022.



Collingwood has also delisted Brayden Sier, according to reports. Sier, 23, had been hoping to make his mark as a regular in the Pies' midfield this season but only managed seven games to take his career tally to 28 after debuting in 2018.



He will be remembered, somewhat infamously, for playing a local basketball game under the pseudonym 'Phill Inn' during the club's injury crisis of 2019.

Brayden Sier at a Collingwood training session in April, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Meanwhile, Thomas said: "The last two months has given me time to reflect and, after careful consideration, I believe the right decision has emerged.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to reach the end of my career and be genuinely content with my time in the game.

"To have pulled on the black and white stripes over 100 times has been a tremendous privilege and something that I will hold dearly for the rest of my life. I will especially cherish the lifelong friendships that I have made over the last 12 years."

Collingwood GM of Football Graham Wright said Thomas, who featured 123 times for the Magpies and kicked 101 goals, was a success story after being plucked with pick 75 in the 2009 NAB AFL Draft.

"‘JT’ should be proud of his career, which spanned 12 years," Wright said.



"He was a very popular team-mate, a no-fuss character who carried himself with quiet dignity. Everyone at Collingwood wishes him well and believes that he has a lot to look forward to in life."

Steele Sidebottom and Josh Thomas celebrate a goal for Collingwood against Fremantle in R15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

After being drafted, Thomas overcame a series of career-threatening foot injuries and only made his debut in round one of the 2013 season.

Thomas, along with teammate Lachlan Keeffe, was suspended for two years in 2015 after testing positive to banned substance clenbuterol, before being given a second chance by the Pies as a rookie in 2017.

He then became a regular member of the senior team and was a member of the Grand Final side that got to within a kick of the premiership in 2018.

He kicked 60 goals across the 2018 and 2019 seasons.