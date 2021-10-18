NORTH Melbourne has delisted hard-running defender Shaun Atley after 11 seasons and 234 games, while midfielder Trent Dumont is looking for a new club after failing to earn a contract for 2022.

Ruckman Tom Campbell and mid-season draftee Charlie Ham have also been delisted.

Atley, 29, has been a fixture in the Roos team since making his debut in round one, 2011 and playing 16 games in his first year.

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS (L-R): Ben Speight, Shaun Atley and Kieran Harper celebrate victory over Port Adelaide in 2011. Picture: AFL Photos

He played no fewer than 20 games every year since, except the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign when he took the field in all 17 games.

"You couldn't get a more committed and popular club man than Shaun," North Melbourne GM of Football Brady Rawlings said.

"He would always put team success above his own ambitions, even though he's been a great player for us in his own right."



Dumont had a slower start to his North Melbourne career after joining the club in the 2013 NAB AFL Draft, finally making his debut in round four, 2015.

Trent Dumont acknowledges the fans in 2015 after North Melbourne defeated Geelong at GMHBA Stadium in his first AFL game. Picture: AFL Photos

He became a midfield regular by 2017 and played 79 of a possible 83 games from 2017-20, before falling out of favour under new coach David Noble this season.





The 26-year-old was an unrestricted free agent this year but failed to land a move in the transfer window.

He will now hope to find a new AFL home as a delisted free agent.

"Like 'Ats', 'Froggy' (Dumont) has been a North Melbourne person through and through and he's developed into a really dependable contributor across his 100-plus games," Rawlings said.

North Melbourne's Trent Dumont handballs against Richmond in round 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's just unfortunate for 'Frog' that he suffered a couple of calf injuries at the start of this year. It's a credit to him that he was able to get back into the team after a long layoff and add his leadership to a pretty young group."

Campbell, 29, played 12 senior games at North for a career total of 54 after beginning his career at the Western Bulldogs, while Ham leaves after playing four VFL games for the club since arriving in early June.