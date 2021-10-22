Brisbane has traded pick 54 to Greater Western Sydney for a future round three selection. Picture: AFL Media

BRISBANE and Greater Western Sydney have completed a pick swap, with the Giants keen to shore up some draft points in case they need to match any Academy bids during the NAB AFL Draft.

The swap will see the Giants receive pick 54 from the Lions in exchange for a future third-round selection (currently tied to Port Adelaide) that GWS received as part of Jeremy Finlayson's move to the Power.

GWS has picked up extra points for its Academy prospect Josh Fahey for this year’s draft, with Fahey a possible top-25 pick.

Brisbane has also added more points for next year when it will have to match a father-son bid on potential top-five pick Will Ashcroft.

The Giants' general manager of football Jason McCartney said the swap would give the club flexibility on draft night.

"It ensures we're in a strong position to have flexibility across our selections as well as prepare for any Academy bids that may occur on the night," he said.

The Giants now have picks 2, 13, 53, 54, 71 and 89 in the upcoming NAB AFL Draft, to be held on November 24 and 25.