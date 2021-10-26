THE SONS of Essendon great Dustin Fletcher could meet in a hyped college football matchup next season, after the 400-game Bomber legend's second child Max committed to the University of Arkansas on Tuesday.

Max, 19, announced on his social media channels that he would sign with the SEC powerhouse as a punter in a move that will see him face up against the some of the sport's biggest sides including Alabama, LSU and Auburn.

His older brother Mason is a punter at the University of Cincinnati, which is aiming to become the first ever non-Power 5 school to make the College Football Playoff this season after its perfect 7-0 start to the year.

I am extremely honoured and excited to announce that I have accepted a full scholarship to study and play football at the University of Arkansas @CoachSamPittman @CoachSFountain @RazorbackFB @JohnnyPKA @ProkickAus pic.twitter.com/x7VzYgCy5f — Max Fletcher (@MaxFletcher31) October 25, 2021

Mason is currently averaging 43.3 yards-per-punt, including a season-long of 52 yards, helping the undefeated Bearcats become the second-ranked team in the most recent AP Poll.

Arkansas and Cincinnati are slated to meet in next year's September 3 opener, meaning the Fletcher boys could face off should Max earn the starting spot with the Razorbacks in his maiden season.

The long-kicking Fletcher is a dual premiership hero and games record-holder at Essendon, having also claimed two All-Australian blazers and a best and fairest across a 400-game career that spanned 23 seasons.