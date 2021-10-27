IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Cal Twomey talk about all things draft and join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Why we're taking Daicos over Horne-Francis
- 'Everyone loves a pick swap, that's my new catchphrase'
- Recruiting departments 'stretched thin' because of COVID hits on footy departments
- This year clubs will draft players who they actually haven't seen live
- 'If you do two drafts really well, the complexion of a footy club can change so dramatically'
- One of the best draft picks of the century
In this episode ...
0:35 – Why Nick Daicos is the best player in the draft
3:40 – Bidding on the top prospects
5:51 – Some of the other top-10 prospects
7:07 – The pick swap game
8:34 – Is club 'group think' too conservative?
10:15 – The impact of COVID on recruiting
11:23 – How much involvement does a coach have within a recruitment team?
13:32 – The importance of nailing a suite of draft selections
16:07 – The best draft bolter in history
17:36 – The expected number of total draft picks this year