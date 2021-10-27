GOLD Coast has delisted rugged journeyman Jacob Townsend but says it will consider re-drafting him as a rookie.

In addition to Townsend, the Suns also delisted Irish Category B rookie Luke Towey ahead of Friday's first list lodgement deadline.

Townsend was picked up by Gold Coast prior to the 2021 season, making the Suns his fourth club following stints with Greater Western Sydney, Richmond and Essendon.

He played two games last season, kicking three goals, including a crucial two-goal cameo in a victory over Carlton in round 21.

Townsend, 28, is perhaps best remembered for his role in the Tigers' drought-breaking 2017 premiership, where he came into their team in round 22 and kicked 16 goals in the ensuing five matches on the way to the flag.

Richmond's Jacob Townsend celebrates a goal against Adelaide in the 2017 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

A Suns statement said they would "consider re-drafting him through the NAB AFL Rookie Draft" if he is not snapped up as a delisted free agent.

Towey spent two years at Carrara after impressing with his speed and agility at the AFL Europe Combine.

"It hasn't been an easy two seasons of AFL football, particularly for someone brand new to learning the game like Luke has," general manager of player talent and strategy Craig Cameron said.

"We want to commend him for his attitude and dedication to the Suns over the last two years and wish him all the best for what lies ahead."