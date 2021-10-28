YOUSEPH Dib will be available to all clubs in the open draft after Collingwood decided not to nominate him as a Next Generation Academy player.

The Oakleigh Chargers prospect is tied to the Magpies via the Academy and trained at the club earlier this year as part of the NGA program.

But the club has opted against nominating him for priority access at the draft, which would have allowed the Pies to match a bid for him from pick 20 onwards.

The club's full category B rookie list, which includes Irish defender Mark Keane, means they won't get first call on him as a rookie if he slips through the national draft either.

The 174cm youngster has played as a small forward, defender and through the midfield at different stages of this season.

Vic Metro's Youseph Dib in action against Vic Country on June 27, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The Magpies are set to use three or four live selections at next month's draft, which includes highly touted father-son Nick Daicos, and could still make more pick trades to manoeuvre their way up the draft board before or during the draft.

Clubs have until Friday to make their father-son and Academy nominations, with paperwork needing to be lodged with the AFL.

Greater Western Sydney has access to likely top-30 Academy pick Josh Fahey but have indicated they won't be taking versatile Academy prospect Patrick Voss, who played at the Chargers this season.