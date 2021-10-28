REINVENTED Crow Ben Keays has been rewarded for the fine start to his Adelaide career with a new two-year contract.

Keays, 24, joined the club at the end of 2019 after 30 games in four seasons at Brisbane and made an immediate impact, playing all but one game over the past two years.

He finished fifth in Adelaide's club champion award in 2020 and backed that up with a second-placed finish in the 2021 count, cementing him as a key part of coach Matthew Nicks' rebuilding side.

He averaged 28 disposals, five clearances and six tackles in 2021, to go with 12 goals for the season.

Keays brings the house down with super finish Ben Keays has kicked a stunning goal on the run to quell a fast Power start

"Ben arrived at the Club with the right attitude of wanting to work hard and earn his spot in the team and that's been evident in the football he has played," Adelaide General Manager List Management and Strategy Justin Reid said.

"He has earnt the respect of his teammates and coaches which has been recognised in best-and-fairest voting in both seasons he's been with us and the improvement he has shown makes us excited for what's still to come.

"He's reliable, works hard and we are very pleased that he has recommitted to the Club until at least the end of 2024."