PREMIERSHIP forward Sam Reid has signed a one-year contract extension with Sydney after another injury-marred season.

Reid managed 10 games in 2021, having been part of the Swans' group of injured players who initially remained in NSW when the AFL side fled because of COVID-19 cases.

The 29-year-old tweaked his calf after playing the opening six rounds of the season.



Meanwhile, Sydney has delisted 2014 NAB AFL Rising Star winner Lewis Taylor. However, the Swans said Taylor would be moved to the rookie list "to provide the club additional flexibility in the upcoming NAB AFL Draft".

Taylor came to the Swans at the end of 2019 after falling out of favour at Brisbane. He has failed to feature regularly in the senior team and is now behind small forwards Tom Papley and Errol Gulden, plus medium forwards in Will Hayward and Isaac Heeney.

Lewis Taylor in 2014 with the NAB AFL Rising Star trophy and Ron Evans Medal. Picture: AFL Photos

Reid was drafted by the Swans in 2009 and played in the side that won the 2012 Toyota AFL Grand Final, making a name for his capacity to clutch contested marks. He signed a five-year contract extension in 2011 then a four-year deal in 2017.

The Victorian's future was up in the air throughout Trade Period but he and small forward Ben Ronke, who the Swans are also backing to turn a corner after injury woes, have now finalised one-year deals.

Reid may struggle to command a spot in Sydney's star-studded forward line next year after the Swans recruited forward-ruck Peter Ladhams in this year's Trade Period, but he has notably played in defence and as a pinch-hitting ruckman in the past.

North Melbourne's Josh Walker and Sydney's Sam Reid compete in the ruck during round 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"Sam's flexibility to play a variety of roles for us is really valuable," Swans football manager Charlie Gardiner said.

"He brings experience and leadership to our younger players and with a better run of luck with injury, we believe he can be an important player for us next season."

Irishman Barry O'Connor has also signed a one-year deal.



Sydney returned to finals this year, having finished outside the top eight in 2019 and 2020, but suffered a heartbreaking elimination-final loss to GWS.