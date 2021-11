CARLTON star Sam Walsh is the leader of the AFL's official 15km club and the League's new endurance king.

According to data released by the AFL's Telstra Tracker, Walsh is one of only three players who covered more than 15km a game in 2021, alongside Melbourne wingman Ed Langdon and West Coast midfielder Andrew Gaff.

The Carlton star's average of 15.49km was more than the best single-game results at three other clubs, highlighting the 2021 club champion's incredible running power and consistency.

Langdon (15.3 km a game) and Gaff (15.03), who dominated the category in shortened matches last season, were his closest competition.

Carlton's Sam Walsh runs with the ball during round 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

It was the second of his three seasons in which Walsh has averaged more than 15km a game, going at 15.2km in his debut 2019 season (ranked No.4) before dropping to 12.4km in reduced game time in 2020.

Adelaide running machine Lachlan Scholl registered the highest single game result in 2021, covering 17.26km against North Melbourne in round four when he collected a career-best 31 disposals.

The 21-year-old edged second-placed Walsh (17.13km in round seven) and had three of the top four matches for distances covered in 2021, also ticking over 17.05km in round one and 16.84km in round eight.

It was not enough to surpass Gaff's 2019 effort of 17.6km in a single game, however, or get close to the record set by former Greater Western Sydney and Hawthorn running machine Tom Scully (18.9km).

NEED FOR SPEED Telstra Tracker reveals the AFL's fastest players in 2021

Gaff's best single game result in 2021 was 16.51km (round 11), ranking second at West Coast behind hard-working half-forward Zac Langdon (16.53km in round 13).

Langdon's best result was 16.5km in the qualifying final against Brisbane, registering four of the Demons' top-five distances and ticking over 16.18km in the Grand Final.

Half-forward/wingman Alex Neal-Bullen recorded 16.5km in the premiership decided to tie with Langdon for top spot at Melbourne.

Other players to impress with top 10 single match results in 2021 were Brisbane star Hugh McCluggage (16.74km), Sydney ruck/forward Hayden McLean (16.74km), Carlton rookie Matthew Cottrell (16.69km) and Adelaide forward Ned McHenry (16.58km).

Top-five most distance covered per game in 2021

Ned McHenry, 14.28km

Ben Keays, 14.17km

Riley Thilthorpe, 14.04km

Rory Sloane, 13.51km

Tom Doedee, 13.40km

Top-five most distance covered in a game in 2021

Lachlan Sholl, R4 v NM, 17.26km

Lachlan Sholl, R1 v Geel, 17.05km

Lachlan Sholl, R8 v PA, 16.84km

Ned McHenry, R15 v Carl, 16.58km

Ned McHenry, R16 v BL, 16.51km

Top-five most distance covered per game in 2021

Hugh McCluggage, 14.57km

Harris Andrews, 14.21km

Brandon Starcevich, 13.72km

Marcus Adams, 13.28km

Zac Bailey, 13.01km

Top-five most distance covered in a game in 2021

Hugh McCluggage, SF v WB, 16.74km

Hugh McCluggage, R6 v Carl, 16.46km

Harris Andrews, QF v Melb, 15.53km

Hugh McCluggage, R16 v Adel, 15.47km

Harris Andrews, R20 v Haw, 15.36km

Top-five most distance covered per game in 2021

Sam Walsh, 15.49km

Matthew Cottrell, 15.29km

Sam Docherty, 14.33km

Ed Curnow, 14.07km

Lochie O'Brien, 13.54km

Top-five most distance covered in a game in 2021

Sam Walsh, R7 v Ess, 17.13km

Matthew Cottrell, R7 v Ess, 16.69km

Sam Walsh, R4 v GC, 16.44km

Matthew Cottrell, R6 v BL, 16.41km

Matthew Cottrell, R4 v GC, 16.39km

Top-five most distance covered per game in 2021

Jack Crisp, 14.42km

Steele Sidebottom, 14.09km

Will Hoskin-Elliott, 13.81km

Isaac Quaynor, 13.52km

Caleb Poulter, 13.36km

Top-five most distance covered in a game in 2021

Jack Crisp, R10 v PA, 15.80km

Jack Crisp, R12 v Adel, 15.48km

Caleb Poulter, R13 v Melb, 15.25km

Will Hoskin-Elliott, R10 v PA, 15.21km

Steele Sidebottom, R21 v Haw, 15.17km

Top-five most distance covered per game in 2021

Dyson Heppell, 14.80km

Will Snelling, 14.45km

Nick Hind, 13.59km

Zach Merrett, 13.49km

Harrison Jones, 13.47km

Top-five most distance covered in a game in 2021

Dyson Heppell, R8 v GWS, 15.88km

Harrison Jones, R14 v Haw, 15.85km

Dyson Heppell, R11 v WC, 15.84km

Will Snelling, R7 v Carl, 15.81km

Dyson Heppell, R19 v GWS, 15.76km

Top-five most distance covered per game in 2021

Darcy Tucker, 13.23km

Heath Chapman, 13.15km

Rory Lobb, 13.10km

Matt Taberner, 13.09km

Blake Acres, 13.03km

Top-five most distance covered in a game in 2021

Matt Taberner, R7 v WC, 15.39km

Matt Taberner, R8 v BL, 15.30km

Matt Taberner, R3 v Carl, 15.17km

Matt Taberner, R9 v Ess, 15.12km

Caleb Serong, R10 v Syd, 15.07km

Top-five most distance covered per game in 2021

Isaac Smith, 14.51km

Lachie Henderson, 14.19km

Mark Blicavs, 14.19km

Brad Close, 13.95km

Tom Atkins, 13.83km

Top-five most distance covered in a game in 2021

Mark Blicavs, R7 v Syd, 16.33km

Isaac Smith, R13 v PA, 16.21km

Isaac Smith, R23 v Melb, 16.18km

Isaac Smith, R14 v WB, 16.16km

Jake Kolodjashnij, R14 v WB, 16.16km

Top-five most distance covered per game in 2021

Touk Miller, 14.54km

Wil Powell, 13.87km

Brandon Ellis, 13.71km

Jack Lukosius, 13.67km

Jeremy Sharp, 13.58km

Top-five most distance covered in a game in 2021

Brandon Ellis, R17 v GWS, 16.08km

Brayden Fiorini, R23 v Syd, 16.05km

Touk Miller, R18 v WB, 16.05km

Jeremy Sharp, R20 v Melb, 15.97km

Touk Miller R4 v Carl, 15.96km

Top-five most distance covered per game in 2021

Josh Kelly, 14.36km

Tim Taranto, 14.36km

Lachie Whitfield, 14.19km

Adam Kennedy, 13.90km

Jake Stein, 13.53km

Top-five most distance covered in a game in 2021

Xavier O'Halloran, R8 v Ess, 16.21km

Josh Kelly, R3 v Melb, 16.13km

Tim Taranto, R6 v WB, 16.00km

Tim Taranto, R21 v Geel, 15.99km

Josh Kelly, SF v Geel, 15.94km

Top-five most distance covered per game in 2021

Lachlan Bramble, 14.04km

Tom Phillips, 13.83km

Jaeger O'Meara, 13.55km

Tom Mitchell, 13.47km

Dylan Moore, 13.30km

Top-five most distance covered in a game in 2021

Lachlan Bramble, R20 v BL, 16.15km

Tom Phillips, R18 v Melb, 15.66km

Dylan Moore, R20 v BL, 15.30km

Tom Phillips, R9 v NM, 15.01km

Daniel Howe, R20 v BL, 14.95km

Top-five most distance covered per game in 2021

Ed Langdon, 15.30km

Christian Salem, 14.20km

Alex Neal-Bullen, 13.88km

Clayton Oliver, 13.61km

Jake Bowey, 13.33km

Top-five most distance covered in a game in 2021

Ed Langdon, QF v BL, 16.50km

Alex Neal-Bullen, GF v WB, 16.50km

Ed Langdon, R19 v WB, 16.37km

Ed Langdon, R8 v Syd 16.18km

Ed Langdon, GF v WB, 16.18km

Top-five most distance covered per game in 2021

Nick Larkey, 13.14km

Jy Simpkin, 13.09km

Ben McKay, 13.02km

Josh Walker, 12.94km

Luke Davies-Uniacke, 12.89km

Top-five most distance covered in a game in 2021

Shaun Atley, R4 v Adel, 15.95km

Shaun Atley, R2 v GC, 15.58km

Jy Simpkin, R4 v Adel, 14.98km

Todd Goldstein, R4 v Adel, 14.89km

Jack Mahony, R1 v PA, 14.85km

Top-five most distance covered per game in 2021

Karl Amon, 13.95km

Tom Jonas, 13.80km

Xavier Duursma, 13.47km

Travis Boak, 13.34km

Connor Rozee, 13.33km

Top-five most distance covered in a game in 2021

Tom Jonas, R17 v Melb, 15.39km

Karl Amon, R17 v Melb, 15.20km

Karl Amon, R5 v Carl, 15.20km

Karl Amon, R8 v Adel, 15.07km

Karl Amon, R22 v Carl, 15.06km

Top-five most distance covered per game in 2021

Ryan Garthwaite, 14.96km

Jack Graham, 14.06km

Nathan Broad, 13.85km

Kane Lambert, 13.63km

Jayden Short, 13.61km

Top-five most distance covered in a game in 2021

Ryan Garthwaite, R18 v BL, 16.05km

Nathan Broad, R7 v WB, 15.73km

Kamdyn McIntosh, R1 v Carl, 15.69km

Jack Graham, R23 v Haw, 15.65km

Jayden Short, R1 v Carl, 15.48km

Top-five most distance covered per game in 2021

Callum Wilkie, 14.01km

Jack Sinclair, 13.79km

Jack Billings, 13.74km

Bradley Hill, 13.58km

Sebastian Ross, 13.35km

Top-five most distance covered in a game in 2021

Jack Sinclair, R4 v WC, 15.35km

Jack Billings, R13 v Adel, 15.20km

Bradley Hill, R15 v Rich, 15.19km

Daniel McKenzie, R6 v PA, 15.11km

Callum Wilkie, R12 v Syd, 15.04km

Top-five most distance covered per game in 2021

Callum Mills, 14.03km

Lewis Melican, 13.55km

Dane Rampe, 13.49km

Harry Cunningham, 13.45km

Errol Gulden, 13.38km

Top-five most distance covered in a game in 2021

Hayden McLean, R7 v Geel, 16.74km

Errol Gulden, R5 v GWS, 16.27km

Hayden McLean, R8 v Melb, 15.79km

Oliver Florent, R18 v GWS, 15.53km

Sam Wicks, R12 v StK, 15.37km

Top-five most distance covered per game in 2021

Andrew Gaff, 15.03km

Liam Duggan, 13.89km

Jack Darling, 13.68km

Jarrod Brander, 13.63km

Josh Rotham, 13.27km

Top-five most distance covered in a game in 2021

Zac Langdon, R16 v Syd, 16.53km

Andrew Gaff, R11 v Ess, 16.51km

Zac Langdon, R12 v Carl, 16.32km

Andrew Gaff, R2 v WB, 16.21km

Andrew Gaff, R8 v Haw, 16.13km

Top-five most distance covered per game in 2021

Marcus Bontempelli, 14.52km

Lachie Hunter, 13.83km

Caleb Daniel, 13.64km

Jack Macrae, 13.40km

Josh Bruce, 13.39km

Top-five most distance covered in a game in 2021

Marcus Bontempelli, SF v BL, 15.91km

Lachie Hunter, R14 v Geel, 15.82km

Caleb Daniel, R18 v GC, 15.71km

Jack Macrae, R2 v WC, 15.64km

Josh Bruce, R6 v GWS, 15.53km