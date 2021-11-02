Sandringham Dragons' Josh Sinn (right) in action against the Northern Knights in April. Picture: AFL Photos

VICTORIAN prospects could have a final opportunity to impress recruiters ahead of the NAB AFL Draft with a training day being considered for the week before names are called.

The League is exploring holding separate Metro and Country skills sessions and further medical testing for prospects on Monday, November 15, with the training day remaining subject to approvals.

It would see the Vic Metro contingent, in particular, given an important chance to show their fitness levels after their NAB AFL Draft Combine was cancelled last month due to a cautious approach with COVID-19.

Nearly 40 players had been invited to test at the Victorian metropolitan Combine last month before it was called off, including players from the Dandenong Stingrays, a club that usually falls in the Vic Country pool but contains mainly players based in the metropolitan region.

As well as the medical testings of prospects, clubs have asked for updated heights and weights to be recorded for the Victorian talents, with most not having their measurements taken since the start of the year.

If given the go-ahead, the training sessions would take place nine days before the first night of the draft on November 24.

Last year the League undertook a similar process for Victorian players who had had their draft seasons ruled out by the spread of COVID-19, with the AFL staging a training day at Highgate Recreation Reserve a week out from the draft.

Clubs did not make draft decisions based on the training day but it did add further depth to their calls to see the condition draftees had kept themselves in over a long break between games and which players stood out in the training pack.