ESSENDON has delisted Dylan Clarke but will offer the hard-running midfielder the opportunity to train with the club through the pre-season.

If Clarke impresses and a list spot remains available, the Bombers haven't ruled out re-signing him in the Pre-season Supplemental Selection Period (SSP).

Clubs with available list spots are able to sign players until mid-March next year under the SSP rules that were introduced ahead of the 2019 season.

Clarke, 23, managed 24 games in five seasons with the Bombers since being drafted at No.63 in the 2016 NAB AFL Draft.

The younger brother of Sydney's Ryan Clarke, Dylan was delisted at the end of 2020 but rejoined the Bombers in the rookie draft of the same year.

Essendon football boss Josh Mahoney praised Clarke's commitment during his five years at the club.

"Dylan has constantly displayed dedication and a team-first approach throughout his time with the club," Mahoney said.

"While we have made the decision to delist him, we will give him the opportunity to keep training with the playing group with the option to be taken as a pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) signing."

As a delisted player, Clarke is also free to sign with any club as a delisted free agent during the window that opened on November 3 and closes on November 10.