GREATER Western Sydney has locked in four players to new deals and delisted young defender Jacob Wehr with the promise of re-drafting him as a rookie.

Harry Perryman, who was already signed until the end of next year, put pen to paper on a two-year extension until the end of 2024.

Jack Buckley has also added another year to his contract to take him through to the end of 2023, while rookies Zach Sproule and Jake Stein have re-signed for 2022 after breakthrough seasons.

"It’s really exciting to confirm another lot of re-signings," Giants GM of football Jason McCartney said.

"Harry is an important part of our side and it’s been great to see his journey over the past few years. We’re looking forward to seeing what he can produce after re-committing for another two years.

"Jack is also one that has flourished over the recent years and showed this season how important a player he can be for us.

GWS' Jack Buckley takes a mark against the Bulldogs in round six on April 23, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"Both Zach and Jake are coming off career-best seasons and deserve another year on the rookie list.

"It’s great to be able to continue to show our commitment to local talent by extending these four guys."

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2021's retirements and delistings

Wehr, 23, was recruited with pick No.59 in last year's NAB AFL Draft as a mature-aged recruit, but failed to breakthrough for a senior game this year.

He will officially be delisted on Wednesday, but will return to the club in the NAB AFL Rookie Draft on Friday, November 26.