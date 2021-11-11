WA's Corey Warner kicks for goal during the 2021 NAB AFL Draft U19 Challenge match against South Australia on October 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

GROWING up in a house with four football mad boys takes patience, and a willingness to pay the price for some running repairs. For NAB AFL Draft hopeful Corey Warner's parents, that patience is still being tested.

Warner, a sharp left-footed midfielder, estimates more than dozen windows in the family home have been smashed by footballs growing up with eldest brother Chad and younger siblings Ashton, 14, and Troy, 11.

And while the headcount might have reduced two years ago when Chad moved out to join Sydney, the collateral damage from the remaining brothers' football obsession hasn't.

"It's always been really competitive with us and there's been a fair few broken windows over the time. One got broken just the other day actually," Warner told AFL.com.au.



Corey Warner has a laugh after the 2km time trial at the NAB AFL Draft Combine in WA on October 17, 2021.Picture: AFL Photos

"We'll play out the front, out the back, setting up goals everywhere and having a good time.

"We were kicking the footy inside and my younger brother Ashton kicked it straight into a window in the corner of the house and the footy just went straight through it.

"Mum and Dad obviously aren't the happiest when it happens, but I think they're pretty used to it now as well."



The support from parents Anita and Travis for Warner's sporting pursuits is obvious when the 19-year-old runs through his previous commitments, competing in athletics at State level, district cricket, and basketball, tennis and rowing.



The recent decision to commit entirely to football was easy, however, with Warner long dreaming of a career in the AFL having grown up idolising dual Brownlow medallist Gary Ablett.

"Dad is from country Victoria and all his family grew up going for Geelong, so from a young age we have gone for them and had a pretty good run," Warner said.

"My favourite player growing up was Gary Ablett jnr, and more recently Josh Kelly from Greater Western Sydney.

"I started watching him (Kelly) and he's that left-footed wingman that I've looked up to. He just became my favourite player from watching him so much."



Warner's ability as a hard-running wingman who can also go inside the contest has been on show this season with Western Australia's under-19s, school team Aquinas, and at both colts and league level for East Fremantle.



Corey Warner runs a sprint during the NAB AFL Draft Combine at Wesley College in Western Australia on October 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

His season highlight was a 39-possession and two goal game for Aquinas, where he was captain, while his finish to the season with the East Fremantle colts was particularly impressive.

"The biggest achievement for me was making the state team and being the captain of Aquinas was awesome as well. Being able to play league footy was a surprise to me so I was stoked with that," Warner said.



"I was pretty lucky this year, I didn't have any injures at all, so every game I had the chance to put my best foot forward and I think I did."



Corey Warner tests in the vertical leap during the 2021 NAB AFL Western Australia draft combine. Picture: AFL Photos

Warner's impressive season was set up all the way back in April last year when he got an early taste of an AFL pre-season, training alongside Chad during the AFL season shutdown.

Chad returned to Perth during the break having completed his first pre-season with the Swans and shared what he had learned with his younger brother.

"We got heaps done over here and that was really good for me," Warner said.



"We just did the Sydney program and got heaps out of it. My running was the biggest thing that improved, and I did a fair bit of gym as well.

"My speed and my endurance in games got taken to another level and it certainly helped me out this year."

Warner said it would be awesome to join his brother at the Swans, who have shown the most interest in him of all AFL clubs in the build-up to the Draft.



How he compares to Chad, who earned a NAB AFL Rising Star nomination in round three last season and played 13 games, has been a topic for some recruiters during the interview process.



Chad Warner celebrates a goal during the round 10 match between Fremantle and Sydney at Optus Stadium on May 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

One club was keen to know who would win a contested ball battle between the two, but Corey was keen to highlight how much his older brother had helped him.

"At the start at Sydney he had to focus on himself quite a bit and that was an exciting time for him and our family," Warner said.

"But he's always kept in touch, even if it's just over the phone, and is always giving me tips.



"He's been a massive support for me and a really good leader."