Listen to the latest episode of Road to the Draft

WHO IS ready for a mock draft?

The annual Road to the Draft mock draft episode has dropped as this year's NAB AFL Draft nights are within sight.

CAL TWOMEY'S OCTOBER FORM GUIDE 35 top draft prospects ranked

This mock draft comes with a difference, with AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey and AFL talent ambassador Kevin Sheehan choosing selections in the first round based on each club's list needs.

Who goes tall? Who chases midfielders? Who needs speed? Which small forwards appeal to clubs? Listen as Road to the Draft simulates the opening round of selections.

Tune in for the latest in the world of the draft, trade and player movement space as draft prospects, club list managers and recruiters join Road to the Draft for exclusive interviews.

This week's episode guide…

3:00 – Why everyone is looking at the midfielders in this year's draft class.



6:30 – The mock draft kicks off.

11:30 – The big call facing the Giants with their early choice.

17:00 – Who could appeal for the Dockers' pair of top-10 picks?

21:45 – The recruiters who would have been 'ducking for cover' about an emerging talent.

28:30 – Where the Lions could focus with their hand of first-round selections.

33:45 – The Jack Gunston-type who will appeal to clubs in the top 20.

37:00 – The athletic option who could be a bargain get for clubs.

39:00 – The 'running machine' brother of an emerging AFL player who should be considered on the cusp of the first round.