Nick Daicos warms up ahead of the NAB AFL Draft Victoria Training Day at Trevor Barker Oval on November 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

A COLLECTION of Victoria's best draft prospects have gathered at Sandringham's Trevor Barker Oval today, with club recruiters set to get one last look at the state's talented youngsters ahead of next week's NAB AFL Draft.

There are 52 players set to take part in the session, made up of prospects from both Vic Metro and Vic Country, with the group headlined by top-five hopefuls like Nick Daicos, Sam Darcy, Josh Rachele and Ben Hobbs.

Zac Taylor leads the way ahead of the NAB AFL Draft Victoria Training Day at Trevor Barker Oval on November 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The training session has been organised by the AFL to give clubs one final opportunity to put the state's best draft prospects through their paces, following another season that has been heavily interrupted by Victoria's COVID-19 situation.



The training program, which has been described by the League as a 'low intensity and craft-based skills session', will be conducted by AFL Academy coach Tarkyn Lockyer and is due to start at 2pm AEDT.

AFL National Academy manager Tarkyn Lockyer looks on during a NAB AFL Draft Combine event at Trevor Barker Oval on November 15, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

More to come