IS IT time to give these players a game?

There is plenty of strong talent on club lists that we're yet to see at AFL level, including top-10 draft picks, junior stars, state captains, and the injury cursed.



So for any of this year's draft hopefuls who think they will walk into an AFL team, below is some food for thought. Check out the names below.

Tariek Newchurch

The Next Generation Academy recruit is blessed with blistering pace, poise and a goal sense that could put him in the frame for senior selection sooner rather than later. Newchurch played 18 games in the SANFL last season, averaging 10 disposals and kicking 22 goals. His explosion and game-changing ability was best on show when he took six bounces from half-back to half-forward and handballed to Fisher McAsey for a goal against Woodville-West Torrens. - Michael Whiting

Others yet to debut: James Borlase Patrick Parnell

Tariek Newchurch at Adelaide training on July 2, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Connor McFadyen

After injury, including a ruptured ACL, dogged his first two years at the club, McFadyen showed a glimpse of his enormous potential in eight VFL games last season. McFadyen can play as an overhead marking third tall forward or even push into the midfield with his stronger frame and power around the contest. Now with some continuity behind him, the 20-year-old could be close to forcing his way into the Lions' powerful team. - Michael Whiting

Others yet to debut: Blake Coleman, Kalin Lane, Carter Michael, Ely Smith, Henry Smith, Deividas Uosis

Connor McFadyen at the Lions team photo day on February 6, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Carroll

The classy midfielder had a delayed start to the 2021 season, having dealt with a thumb injury during the early stages of the year. Carroll has a nice balance to his game and can win the ball on the inside or use it effectively in space. At 188cm, he has a physical presence and continued to develop his stoppage work at VFL level last season. With a full summer on the track, the Blues believe the West Australian can earn his senior debut at some stage next year after he was claimed with pick No.41 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft. - Riley Neveridge

Others yet to debut: Jordan Boyd, Alex Mirkov

Jack Carroll in action for the Blues in the VFL on June 19, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Reef McInnes

The strong midfielder missed a fair portion of the 2021 season with a syndesmosis injury, but should expect an AFL debut next year with a full summer on the track. The Magpies matched a bid at pick No.23 of the 2020 NAB AFL Draft to secure McInnes, their talented Next Generation Academy prospect. A big-bodied onballer at 193cm, he also has a nice zip to his game and can use his leg speed to impact at stoppages. His size means he can also drift forward and hit the scoreboard, having done so effectively at junior level. - Riley Beveridge

Others yet to debut: Liam McMahon, Isaac Chugg, Aiden Begg, Ashley Johnson

Reef McInnes is tackled by Steele Sidebottom at Collingwood training on August 6, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Kaine Baldwin

There are genuinely high hopes at Essendon for Baldwin, who shaped as a potential early draft selection in 2020 before he had two knee reconstructions in his junior years. The Bombers picked him as a pre-season rookie last year and he got back onto the field late in the year. But he has taken the eye already in the early stages of Essendon's pre-season, with the hulking key forward adding more size to his frame and showing some of his athletic traits in attack. Essendon is in need of more key position firepower in attack and hope that the 193cm Baldwin can fit the bill. - Callum Twomey

Others yet to debut: Cody Brand, Josh Eyre, Tom Hird, Cian McBride

Kaine Baldwin at Essendon training on June 18, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Luke Valente

The Dockers have long been excited about Valente's potential, but the midfielder has hit hurdles in each of his three seasons. Drafted with pick No.32 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft, he battled groin injuries in his first season before the COVID-impacted 2020 season limited his opportunities to prove himself. The classy onballer returned home to SA on indefinite leave during 2021 after an early-season calf injury. Hard-working and strong inside the contest, Valente has the ability to break out in 2022 and there is definitely room for him to add to the Dockers' midfield rotation if he can stay fit. – Nathan Schmook

Others yet to debut: Nathan O'Driscoll, Ultan Kelm

Luke Valente at Dockers training in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

Cooper Stephens

The Cats' first pick from the 2019 NAB AFL Draft and pick No.16 overall, Stephens has endured a tough time in his two years in the AFL. After breaking his leg in his draft year, Stephens' 2020 was essentially wiped out by COVID-19 with the 188cm midfielder unable to press his claims at state level. This year was even worse for the 20-year-old with an ankle injury in a VFL practice match in March eventually resulting in surgery that ended his season. The Cats will be hoping the local product, who is signed until the end of 2023, can have a strong pre-season and break through for his debut next year. - Ben Sutton

Others yet to debut: Shannon Neale, Nick Stevens, Paul Tsapatolis

Geelong's Cooper Stephens handballs during a scratch match against Richmond on October 3, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

Elijah Hollands

Hollands came to the Suns in the middle of rehab from a ruptured ACL and made it back to play a handful of VFL games late in the season. The 2000 No.7 draft pick has built on that fitness with an excellent off-season and could make a big impact in 2022 if he continues that over coming months. Hollands is powerful, capable of taking overhead marks as a half-forward that can spend small bursts on-ball. Footy fans, not just those supporting Gold Coast, should be excited about seeing him play. - Michael Whiting

Others yet to debut: Matt Conroy, Ned Moyle, Patrick Murtagh, Rhys Nicholls, Hewago Oea

Ryan Angwin

Like so many drafted in 2020, the No.18 selection had a disjointed first year in the big time. He suffered a concussion during the pre-season and managed 10 games in the VFL before it was shutdown. Angwin is still just 18 years old, but with his combination of endurance, speed and agility can play at either end of the ground. With continuity and more football through the pre-season, Angwin should not be far away from a debut. - Michael Whiting

Others yet to debut: Cameron Fleeton, Will Shaw

Ryan Angwin in action for GWS' VFL team in round 12, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Seamus Mitchell

A serious knee and ankle injury shortly before last year's draft meant Mitchell was always playing catch-up in 2021. The 19-year-old then suffered a hamstring setback during the second half of the season, restricting him to just a couple of VFL matches for Box Hill. But when he did play, he showed exactly why the Hawks were so bullish about taking him with pick No.29. A creative ball user with a high footy IQ, speed and athleticism, the 181cm forward might just be the perfect complement to Hawthorn's tall stocks in the attacking 50. After barely taking to the field over the past two years, he'll need a full pre-season under his belt to build up his fitness as he looks to extend his stay at Waverley Park beyond 2022. – Brandon Cohen

Others yet to debut: Jackson Callow, Jack Saunders

Seamus Mitchell in a moonboot at Hawthorn training after being drafted in 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Bailey Laurie

The exciting small forward had his first AFL season ruined by injuries and lack of football, making just two appearances for Casey as COVID-19 wiped out much of the VFL season. Selected at pick No.22 in last year's draft after Jake Bowey, who went on to play in the premiership in just his seventh game, the lightning-quick Laurie remains behind the likes of Kysaiah Pickett and Charlie Spargo at this stage but a strong summer will give him every opportunity of pushing for a debut in 2022. – Brandon Cohen

Others yet to debut: Fraser Rosman, Deakyn Smith, Daniel Turner

Bailey Laurie at Melbourne training on September 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Jacob Edwards

Taken with pick No.1 in the 2021 NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft while he was still a school student, Edwards was always going to be a long-term prospect. With his final year of school done and dusted, 202cm Edwards will soon join North’s AFL program full-time and continue to refine his craft as a ruck/forward. From not being selected in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft to being first picked in the 2021 mid-season draft, Edwards has a proven track record of putting in hard work and reaping the rewards, and his potential for further development should be very exciting for North Melbourne fans. Despite being untried at AFL level, the Kangaroos have shown enormous faith in the 18-year-old, extending Edwards’ contract almost immediately to keep him at the club until the end of 2023. - Sophie Welsh

Others yet to debut: Matt McGuinness, Patrick Walker

Sam Hayes

The time has come for Port's hidden ruck gem to show what he is capable of at AFL level. Developing for four seasons in the SANFL, Hayes has missed opportunities because of both the durability of Scott Lycett and the availability of back-up Peter Ladhams. But with Ladhams departing to Sydney, Port is keen for Hayes to finally get opportunities as its second ruckman. Contracted until the end of 2023, there has been faith from both sides that Hayes' time will come and an impressive 2021 as Port's SANFL best and fairest will give the 22-year-old an ideal launching pad. – Nathan Schmook

Others yet to debut: Ollie Lord, Jackson Mead, Jake Pasini, Taj Schofield

Sam Hayes kicks the footy during Port Adelaide training in January 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Mate Colina

The Tigers are awfully bullish about the only player on the club's list (pre-draft) who is yet to debut. A basketballing-Category B rookie, Colina is the cousin of rising key back Noah Balta and close family friends with Ivan Soldo and ruck coach Ivan Maric. Standing at a whopping 213cm, Colina would add a markedly different dimension to Richmond's ruck stocks, given Toby Nankervis is 199cm and Soldo 204cm. The departures of young talls Callum Coleman-Jones (North Melbourne) and Mabior Chol (Gold Coast) means there should be ample opportunity for Colina to develop in the VFL alongside fellow raw prospect Samson Ryan. - Sarah Black

Others yet to debut: Noah Cumberland, Bigoa Nyuon (both set to be added to the rookie list after being delisted)

Mate Colina at Richmond training on May 19, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Max Heath

A slew of injuries in 2021 meant the Saints blooded a lot of youngsters, leaving only two players on the list without a senior game to their name. Mid-season pick-up Heath will become an understudy for the Saints’ dynamic ruck duo of Rowan Marshall and Paddy Ryder, and could become the future of St Kilda’s ruck plans as veteran Ryder nears the end of his career. Selected with pick No.7 in the 2021 NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, Heath stands at 204cm tall and already has great physicality despite not yet becoming a full-time member of the AFL program due to Year 12 commitments. There will be no shortage of ruck mentors for Heath around Moorabbin, with St Kilda recently signing 30-year-old Tom Campbell as a delisted free agent to further bolster the Saints’ ruck stocks. The only other listed player yet to debut, Matthew Allison, was selected with the Saints' first pick in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft. At 195cm tall, Allison has strong overhead abilities and was recruited as a key forward, but has played on the wing and in defence for St Kilda's VFL affiliate Sandringham since being drafted. - Sophie Welsh

Others yet to debut: Matthew Allison

Max Heath of the Sandringham Dragons poses during the NAB League Testing Day. Picture: AFL Photos

Will Gould

It's the question many a Sydney fan wants answered: Where's Will? Will Gould was drafted in 2019 and - at 98kg with a good dose of senior footy under his belt in the SANFL and boasting leadership qualities (he was captain of SA's U18 team) - was already considered a ready-made AFL defender. Then, in the February of 2020, he made a clear 'pick me' statement with a bone-rattling bump on Matt de Boer during a practice match against the Giants. It was an eye-catching, all-round performance in this pre-season hitout and it looked like an AFL debut was around the corner. Fast forward two years and we're still waiting to see Gould at AFL level. The Swans have had plenty of opportunity to blood Gould as well, but have stubbornly refused, playing the delisted Kaiden Brand ahead of him this season. Gould will tip the scales at over 100kgs and turn 21 at the start of next year - it's time to let the big fella loose. - Cameron Noakes



Others yet to debut: Lachlan McAndrew, Barry O'Connor, Marc Sheather

Will Gould in action against the Giants during a pre-season clash in 2020 at Blacktown International Sportspark. Picture: Getty Images

Zane Trew

A slider in his draft year, Trew looked a bargain when he was snapped up by the Eagles with pick No.11 in the 2021 NAB AFL Rookie Draft. He was prominent in his first pre-season and even looked like a bolter for round one selection at one point. West Coast took a different path early, however, and hamstring and back injuries got in the way for Trew later. A balanced midfielder with clean hands and a nice kick, the Eagles will be hoping for the 19-year-old to emerge in 2022 and make his debut, giving them the youthful energy their midfield has lacked in recent seasons. – Nathan Schmook

Others yet to debut: Callum Jamieson

West Coast's Zane Trew in action against Fremantle during the 2021 AAMI Community Series. Picture: Getty Images

Dominic Bedendo

The Bulldogs used more players on their list than any club in 2021 and it means only Bedendo is yet to debut at AFL level of the currently listed Dogs. But he did get a taste of the action in the pre-season, when the versatile youngster was selected for a practice match on the eve of the AFL campaign. Bedendo got in some experience at VFL level through the year in the Bulldogs forward line and can catch the eye with his overhead marking. Dogs fans will also be waiting for father-son Sam Darcy to debut next year once he officially joins the club at next week's NAB AFL Draft. - Callum Twomey

Others yet to debut: Nil