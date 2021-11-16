A QUIET Trade Period didn't grip everyone, but it did capture Toby Conway's attention.

Six players made their way to new homes on deadline day in mid-October, with four of them ruckmen. For Conway, who may be the only pure ruck taken in next week's NAB AFL Draft, it made his own future slightly clearer.

Brisbane traded for Darcy Fort, Geelong for Jon Ceglar, Sydney for Peter Ladhams and Hawthorn for Max Lynch. With each passing deal, Conway crossed off the sides no longer searching for their long-term ruck option.

However, such has been Conway's impressive season with Geelong Falcons and Vic Country, it's unlikely the business conducted during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period will change the way they evaluate the 205cm youngster.

NAB AFL Academy's Toby Conway and Geelong VFL's Darcy Fort contest in the ruck on April 24, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

That's a valuable lesson Conway has learned as the draft approaches, with numerous clubs with picks as high as the second round ready to snaffle up the imposing and intelligent big man.

"I have been sucked into that stuff a little bit, but I've gotten better at it," Conway told AFL.com.au.

"I'm just trying to put my best foot forward. I have meetings with my manager all the time and he tells me where the interest is coming from, so I just leave it to him and let him update me.

"I feel like a few sleepless nights will arrive if I look at every club that doesn't have a ruckman or if I think too far ahead."

CAL TWOMEY'S NOVEMBER FORM GUIDE 35 top draft prospects ranked

Geelong has a long and successful history of recruiting local prospects and could be in the market for a long-term ruck option with one of its four second-round selections, making Conway a viable option at either 22, 30, 32 or 34.

Toby Conway during the sprint at the Vic Country Draft Combine on October 1, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond lost Callum Coleman-Jones and Mabior Chol during the Trade Period and could look to replace the pair with one of its five picks inside the top-30, while West Coast – who holds picks No.29 and 35 – is also in the market for a ruck.

For Conway, who is the cousin of Sydney defender Tom McCartin and his brother – former No.1 pick Paddy, who played for Sydney's VFL side last year – the Swans were once a dream destination. Until the Trade Period.

"I was hoping I'd get to Sydney earlier in the year, so I could be with them, but I think given they got Peter Ladhams in the Trade Period it will make it a bit hard," he laughed.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

Conway prides himself on his physicality. At NAB League level, he demonstrated his improved ability to cover the ground and his impressive follow-up work at the drop of the ball with his terrific ruck craft.

Toby Conway in action during the NAB League testing day on March 6, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

It resulted in the youngster averaging 13.8 disposals and 27.2 hitouts per game with the Geelong Falcons, reason enough for many AFL recruiters to believe that he could be the only ruck taken in this year's draft pool.

"Every ruckman is really different," Conway said.

"I watch Max Gawn a fair bit. He's got a really good running capacity, which is something I want to develop and improve on. That allows him to get back into the defence and help out with his marking. He sits in the hole and sacrifices his body, so it makes it easier for the defenders.

"Then there's his ruck craft, which is pretty incredible. He doesn't lose too many contests, he's got good hands and he's a smart ruckman. Obviously, I'm nowhere near him at the moment. But I do try and watch him a fair bit."

Toby Conway (front) battles it out with Sam Grant during the U19 trial match between Vic Metro and Vic Country on June 27, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

As for the type of assets Conway imposes upon his own game and will bring with him into an AFL system, the Falcons product sees his physical presence as being something he can develop into a weapon.

"I'm more of a contested ruckman," Conway said.

"I like to stay on the ground and out-position and out-muscle my opponent. Especially when you come up against blokes like Mac Andrew, who has a really good leap, you have to make sure they can't jump and you take front position.

"I think my strength is one of my strengths. I want to make the most of that and adjust my game so I'm really contested and put myself in a position where I can use it as much as possible."