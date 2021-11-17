Listen to the latest episode of Road to the Draft

THE NAB AFL Draft is within reach and with that comes plenty of whispers ahead of next week's two-night event.

With the draft now a matter of sleeps away, listen to this week's Road to the Draft for all the latest whispers about who could be going where and what clubs are doing.

Hosts Cal Twomey and Nat Edwards discuss the latest draft news and discussions happening between players and clubs as well as where bids might come and the potential risers and sliders when names are called next week.

This week's episode guide…

1:00 – What's the latest on the bidding front for father-son pair Sam Darcy and Nick Daicos?

5:50 – Where will Finn Callaghan land and what does it mean for the top group of prospects?

10:45 – Who is the midfielder in Hawthorn's sights?

12:00 – The mind games and 'cat-and-mouse' within the top 10 of the draft.

18:10 – The guys go through Cal's latest Phantom Form Guide rankings.

23:45 – Why Fremantle is in a strong position for the second night of the draft.