MELBOURNE is hoping to have 40,000 fans attend its premiership party at the MCG on Sunday, December 5, after the Victorian State Government lifted restrictions around crowds on Thursday.

With gates opening at 10.30am AEDT, supporters will be able to relive the Grand Final triumph by watching a full replay of the historic match on screens in the MCG.

The club is encouraging as many supporters as possible to attend the event, with half-time entertainment and the opportunity to hear from the club’s 2021 premiership players and coaches, plus past legends of the club.



NEALE'S DEMON GET-TOGETHER Past players celebrate flag

Fans will finally be able to hear from Simon Goodwin, who did not speak after the Grand Final due to a mix up from the game's emcee Basil Zempilas during the post-game presentations.

David Neitz, former assistant coach Darrell Fenton and Neale Daniher. Picture: melbournefc.com.au

"This event will be an incredibly special day and I strongly encourage as many Melbourne supporters as possible to get to the MCG for this once in a lifetime opportunity," Melbourne CEO Gary Pert said.

"It is the first chance our players, coaches and the wider club will have to thank our supporters for their loyalty.

"This unique event is designed to create scenarios and experiences, that I truly believe supporters will remember and cherish for the rest of their lives.

"We have plenty of different activations planned throughout the day, which will include the recreation of the players being presented their medals on stage.

"We will also finally hear from senior coach, Simon Goodwin who will get the chance to deliver his much-anticipated Grand Final speech to the Melbourne faithful and some words from the captain, Max Gawn and Norm Smith medallist, Christian Petracca."

The premiership cup will also be located outside the MCG from 8am to 11am AEDT on the day for supporters to take their own photos with the cup.

A worthy reaction to meeting me. ?

Getting introduced to proud Demons is my favourite activity.?



?: via IG/jackviney7#DeesCupTour21 pic.twitter.com/zM1uw0I3UK — The Demons Premiership Cup ? (@TheDeesCup) November 17, 2021

The cup tour has been in full swing with Jack Viney surprising dad Todd on Thursday.

Tickets will be free for all to attend however, for COVID-compliance and contact tracing purposes, all attendees will need to pre-book a reserved seat ticket to the event via Ticketek which will be available from Wednesday 24 November.

Further details on how to obtain tickets will be revealed next week.