FINAL nominations for the NAB AFL National Drafts closed on Wednesday, November 17.

The AFL subsequently received requests for the acceptance of late nomination requests for Ben Davis (previously listed with the Adelaide Crows) and Sam Mayes (previously listed with Port Adelaide).

These requests have been accepted upon investigation of the circumstances surrounding the nomination deadline not being met and a determination that this was an error made by the respective player agents.

The late nomination requests have been accepted on the basis that both players will be available to be selected in the NAB AFL Rookie Draft only.