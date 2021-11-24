GWS players line up for the anthem ahead of the 2021 elimination final against Sydney. Picture: AFL Photos

A GREATER Western Sydney player has tested positive to COVID on the eve of their return to training.

The Giants implemented additional testing requirements for players and staff ahead of their return to pre-season training next Monday.

The player, who is fully vaccinated, will now follow NSW government and AFL health protocols and guidelines.

The case is unrelated to positive case in the AFLW program from Tuesday.

Every player and staff member associated with the club's AFLW and AFL programs are fully vaccinated.