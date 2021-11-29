RICHMOND is chasing an extra $35 million for the redevelopment of Punt Road Oval and is set to scale up its fundraising efforts in the coming months.

The overall cost of the project is $65 million, with $30 million already secured through a combination of state and federal funding.

As part of the project, the Punt Road Oval will be resized to match the dimensions of the MCG.

A new Jack Dyer Stand will be built, as the old stand will be knocked down to make room for the new playing surface. Bricks from the original stand will re-used in external paths.

The capacity for the venue will increase to 8000 spectators, up from its current capacity of 3000.

The redevelopment is good news for the club's AFLW team, with the increased venue capacity meaning more spectators for home games, with new facilities built especially for the Tigers' female players.



The project will also create an underground parking space and provide a home for the Bachar Houli foundation.

The club has just reported an operating profit of $2.5 million for the financial year, saying the profit was generated from a revenue base of $73.8 million.

