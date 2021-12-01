Tyreece Lieu of the Eastern Ranges during a NAB League match on April 2, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has invited Eastern Ranges draft prospect Tyreece Leiu to train with the club as part of its pre-season supplemental period program in a bid to win a spot on the list.

The tall defender will be joined in Carlton’s pre-season training by Josh Cripps, the younger brother of Blues co-captain Patrick, with both players overlooked at last week's drafts but hopeful of claiming a spot on the club’s rookie list.

Leiu is a 194cm prospect who has played in defence and shown aerial capabilities but also played well as a strong-bodied midfield option too.

WHO DID YOU PICK? Every club’s selection for the 2021 NAB AFL Draft

The 18-year-old had interest from some clubs at the draft but ultimately didn't get an opportunity across a national draft that saw 65 picks and a rookie intake where there were only nine new faces added by clubs.

Cripps is a 199cm ruck/forward, with the Blues having looked for more ruck depth for their group.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Class of 2021: How Josh Cripps learns from 'best mate' Paddy Get to know the 2021 NAB AFL Draft pool

He can also push forward and be a ball-getter around the ground, having averaged 16 disposals for East Fremantle in the WA colts competition.

The pre-season supplemental selection period allows clubs to have potential players train with them over summer up until close to round one to fill vacant list spots.

Sydney is set to sign former Saints forward Paddy McCartin through the SSP after he did not nominate for the draft, while Tex Wanganeen, the son of Essendon and Port Adelaide champion Gavin, and WA prospect Nic Martin will be among a group of train-ons with the Bombers.

Former Collingwood and St Kilda midfielder Nathan Freeman has also been invited to train with Gold Coast in a bid to revive his AFL career.