Fremantle has committed to signing Irishman Ultan Kelm as a Category B Rookie for the 2022 season. Picture: fremantlefc.com.au

ULTAN Kelm won't join Fremantle this year after the Northern Irish player suffered a hip injury.

Kelm, who was set to join the Dockers as a Category B rookie for 2022, wishes to remain at home while he recovers and builds back fitness.

The Dockers' football boss Peter Bell said the club would consider listing Kelm as a Category B rookie in 2023.

“Unfortunately, Ultan has suffered a recurrence of a hip injury. He is very confident that he will get on top of the injury, however it will take considerable time with his medical team," Bell said.

"With our agreement, Ultan would prefer to stay in Northern Ireland and recondition the injury for the time being, as the travel and likelihood of quarantines would only be a hindrance to his rehabilitation.

"We have agreed not to list Ultan as a Category B concession for 2022, however he remains committed to us and when he has recovered, the plan is for him to travel to Perth next year for a trial ahead of a permanent move and Category B listing for 2023.

"While disappointing, we agree with this course of action and we will continue to engage with Ultan over the next 12 months."