GOLD Coast is considering adding more players to its train-on squad as it looks to fill a spot on its list via the pre-season supplemental selection period.

Former Collingwood and St Kilda midfielder Nathan Freeman has been invited to train with the Suns over summer in a bid to return to the top level.

And the Suns will also look at other players, with South Australian half-back Lewis Rayson in the mix to train with the Suns at the start of next year.

SA captain Lewis Rayson and WA captain Finn Gorringe shake hands. Picture: AFL Photos

Rayson was considered unlucky to be overlooked at last week's national and rookie drafts having shown his drive and kicking out of defence this season with Glenelg.

He also captained South Australia in its under-19s clash with Western Australia at Optus Stadium on Grand Final day.

Speedy talent Ronald Fejo jnr is another who has received interest from the Suns, with Essendon also keen to get the exciting midfielder to train with the club in the pre-season.

Ronald Fejo jnr warms up ahead of the NAB AFL Draft Combine at the University of South Australia on October 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Potential pre-season pick-ups are able to train with multiple clubs over the course of the summer if they are invited by more than one club.

Clubs are able to invite six players per open list spot to train with them under pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) rules.

They will be able to sign players through the SSP from Monday, January 10 to Wednesday, March 9 next year on the eve of the home and away season starting.

WHO DID YOU PICK? Every club’s selection for the 2021 NAB AFL Draft

Essendon has also invited Tex Wanganeen, the son of Bombers and Port Adelaide great Gavin, to train at the club as well as WA forward Nic Martin, while Carlton has asked key defender/midfielder Tyreece Leiu and ruck/forward Josh Cripps, the brother of Blues co-captain Patrick, to train at the club.

Sydney is expected to sign former Saints forward Paddy McCartin to its rookie list via the SSP after McCartin did not nominate for the draft.