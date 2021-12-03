ADELAIDE'S ex-captain Taylor Walker says the stain of his AFL racism suspension will never go away.

Walker has served three games of a six-game ban for making a racist comment at a state league match last year.

"I was in the wrong," Walker told Triple M radio on Friday.

"It's something that is forever going to be there. It's never going to go away."

Walker was a spectator at an Adelaide reserves game when he made the racist remark to Adelaide's Matt Crouch at quarter-time.

His comment wasn't heard by its target, North Adelaide's Robbie Young, but a Crows trainer reported it to officials.

After being suspended, Walker took time to weigh up his playing future before he and Crows officials decided he would serve out the last year of his contract in 2022.

Adelaide's all-time leading goalkicker described the controversy as "one of the most challenging things I've had to go through" ahead of returning to official training with the Crows late last month.

"I was quite nervous and anxious really ... bit of the unknown but the boys were quite welcoming when I got back," he said.

"To get back and kicking the footy around is what I love doing so it's been awesome to be back around the footy club."

Walker last October travelled to Port Augusta, about 320km north of Adelaide, with some Indigenous teammates and club staffers as part of his pledge to learn more about Indigenous issues.

"Once again, I was quite nervous going out there but they were very supportive, lovely community up there in Port Augusta," he said.

"I learned so much and it was great to be able to go up there with young (Indigenous teammate) Tariek Newchurch, that's his community.

"You just don't get through these things by yourself.

"I've had a few people that have supported me immensely through this and I suppose when you go through things like this, you understand who your true friends and family and mates are."