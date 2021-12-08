Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge and captain Marcus Bontempelli leave the field after a loss in the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Sarah Black and Nathan Schmook unpack the Dogs and Swans' lists.

- Why the Western Bulldogs still have got it all ahead of them

- 'One of the most intriguing lists in the AFL coming into next season'

- Is there something structurally wrong with the Bulldogs' mids?

- Why the Swans were 'one of the most exciting teams to watch in 2021'

- 'They're looking for improvement from within'

- The Sydney draftees who are ready for AFL

In this episode ...

0:00 – The beaten Grand finalist's list

1:12 – The Bulldogs search for the right forward mix

2:57 – Do the Bulldogs midfield need to be more accountable?

4:33 – The defensive-minded player Luke Beveridge can call on

5:54 – Sydney's hope for internal growth

7:27 – The Swans' off-season ins and outs

8:39 – The part of the ground where the Swans may need to get younger