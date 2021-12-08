Lion Keidean Coleman in action against the Kangaroos in round 14, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

KEIDEAN Coleman's dream 2021 has continued with the young defender signing a two-year contract extension to stay with Brisbane.

Coleman rose to prominence late in the season, given a chance at half-back and not letting go as Brisbane surged into the top four.

The 21-year-old was outstanding in the final five matches and was one of Brisbane's best players in its two finals losses, showing poise, courage and skill beyond his years.

He said playing in a settled back six had given him a lot of confidence.

"I understand the game better and I enjoy my game down back," Coleman said.

"I was a bit nervous my first game against Freo in Perth, but having 'Richy' (Daniel Rich) and Harris (Andrews) and the whole backline in terms of communication was great and they made my life easy."

Coleman's contract ties him to the Lions until at least the end of 2024.

He played as a defender in his junior footy, including with the Allies in the NAB AFL Under-18 Championships, but forced his way into the Lions' team as a pressuring small forward in 2020.

With Brisbane's team stuttering following a loss to Hawthorn in round 20 last year, coach Chris Fagan shifted Coleman to defence with immediate results.

He has now played 23 games in two seasons after graduating from the Lions Academy.

General manager of football Danny Daly said it had been a pleasure tracking Coleman’s development.

"He has shown great improvement over the last two years and was able to cement a spot in our backline in the back half of the 2021 season and play some quality football in that time," he said.

"We are excited in what lies ahead for both the club and for 'Kiddy' in the coming years."