Sam Menegola in action against Fremantle in round 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG veteran Sam Menegola won't begin pre-season training until the new year after undergoing knee surgery in October.

The Cats revealed the 29-year-old underwent surgery to repair a meniscal tear and is remaining in Perth to continue his rehab.

The veteran midfielder is expected to return to Geelong in January.

Sam Menegola looks on after the loss to Melbourne in the 2021 preliminary final. Picture: AFL Photos

"Sam and the medical team were pleased with the outcome post-surgery," Geelong’s general manager of football Simon Lloyd said.

"Sam is totally professional in all aspects of his football, and he will tackle the rehabilitation process with gusto. Sam has started his rehab in Perth and will return to Geelong in the new year."

The rest of the Geelong squad returned to training this week with club champion Tom Stewart back to full fitness after recovering from a Lisfranc injury.